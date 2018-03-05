A history-making foreign film starring a transgender actress just took home the title of Best Foreign Language film at the 2018 Oscars. Here's where to watch A Fantastic Woman, so you can keep up with Oscars history.

Alamo Drafthouse is showing A Fantastic Women in theaters across the country. You will definitely want to check it out so be sure to head over totheir site to see if they are playing the Chilean film near you.

A Fantastic Women was directed by Sebastián Lelio and cowrittenby Lelio and Gonzalo Maza. The film is the first Chilean entry for a foreign language film at the Oscars since 2013.

The film follows a young transgender opera singer named Marina Vidal, played by Daniela Vega who is a transgender woman herself. Marina's boyfriend Orlando dies suddenly of an aneurysm and she is left to mourn him while facing discrimination for being transgender. Orlando's family does not except marina and she must figure out how to grieve while also facing discrimination head on.

