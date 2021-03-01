Here's Where To Stream 'Minari' So You Can Feel Like You're At The Theater

As the 2021 awards season ramps up, you're going to be hearing a lot about Minari. The drama about a Korean-American family struggling to succeed as farmers in rural Arkansas was one of the most celebrated films of 2020 and has generated heaps of 2021 Oscars buzz ahead of the upcoming awards show. Since heading to a movie theater is still a no-go for most people amid the coronavirus pandemic, here's where to stream Minari so you can safely check out the movie everyone's buzzing about.

Minari had a one-week virtual release back in December 2020, followed by its theatrical release a couple months later on Feb. 12, 2021. Thankfully, though, you don't have to risk going to a theater in person to see the film. Shortly after its premiere, Minari became available to rent digitally via various streaming outlets. You can check out the movie for $19.99 on Apple TV+, iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.

Now is the perfect time to plan your Minari movie night, because the visceral, heart-wrenching agricultural drama is expected to make a huge splash at the 2021 Oscars. The film is fresh off of a Golden Globes win for Best Foreign Language Film and has also racked up a whopping 10 nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards. Oscar nominations aren't scheduled to be announced until March 15, with the actual ceremony slated for April 25, but the overwhelming critical praise Minari has received makes it a lock for several nominations this year.

The film stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, and Noel Kate Cho as the Yi family, who move from California to a farmland in Arkansas to pursue patriarch Jacob's (Yeun) dream of making a life off the land by raising Korean crops to sell to vendors in Dallas. To help with the kids amid all the hard work, Monica's (Ye-ri) mother Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung) moves from Korea to the farm, bringing with her the seeds for the exceptionally resilient minari plant.

Minari has earned praise for its examination of immigrant family dynamics and the pursuit of the American dream. It's available to rent digitally for $19.99 now.