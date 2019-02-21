Here's Where To Stream 'BlacKkKlansman' Ahead Of The Oscars

It used to be for fans to see all Oscar contenders for Best Picture, one had to go to the movies on a steady basis. However, in the last few years, the advent of streaming had made catching all nominees before the ceremony a much easier prospect. Now, not every film is easily findable like Netflix's Roma, for instance, which arrived on the service within hours of the movie's theatrical release. But films like BlacKkKlansman, which has been out for months, is far easier to find than even ten years ago. Finding where to stream BlacKkKlansman is as easy as opening Google and typing it in.

BlacKkKlansman premiered in theaters way back in August of last year, and was something of a sleeper hit movie at the box office, despite taking home the Cannes Film Festival's Grand Prix Award. With Oscar buzz already nipping at the movie's heels, it closed its first theatrical run in mid-October, allowing it to pop up on streaming services by the end of the month.

Since then, the attention the film has garnered, along with its Oscar nominations, has put the movie back on the big screen. For those who want to watch in the comfort of their own home, however, there are plenty of streaming options.

Focus Features on YouTube

Sadly, BlacKkKlansman is not on Netflix, but it is available for streaming rental on no less than three different platforms. The easiest for most will be Amazon Prime Video, where it is available as a streaming rental for $5.99. For those who are Apple and Mac oriented, the film is also available for rent via iTunes for the same price. For the Android and Google crowd, Google Play also has it for rent for $5.99. All three services also have the movie for sale.

For those not looking for purchase, just rental, both YouTube and Vudu have also added BlacKkKlansman to their collections as well. Moreover, since the film has gone back into theaters, it has returned to FandangoNow, the movie streaming service based on what is in theaters. They are the cheapest option, streaming the Standard Definition version at $4.99.

Business Insider on YouTube

BlacKkKlansman is up for six Academy Awards this weekend, the most for any Spike Lee film ever. Lee personally has three nominations: Best Picture (where he is listed as co-producer with Jordan Peele), Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. This marks the first time that Lee has ever been nominated for Best Director for any of his films at the Oscars. The irony is the Academy attempted to correct this oversight by giving Lee an honorary award for his career in 2015. It turns out Lee wasn't done yet. Good luck to him with all his nominations.

BlacKkKlansman is also up in the Best Supporting Actor category, for Adam Driver's performance as Detective Philip "Flip" Zimmerman, as well as Best Original Score for composer Terence Blanchard, and Best Film Editing.

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET.