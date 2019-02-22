Here's Where To Stream 'A Star Is Born,' So You Can Keep Reliving The Pain

A Star is Born premiered over four months ago, but it's still burning bright. After a blockbuster opening weekend, the now-iconic soundtrack debuted at number one and the movie has racked up eight nominations in this Sunday's 91st Academy Awards. Just the trailer alone racked up over 26 million views on YouTube. But, diehard fans who are looking for even more of Ally and Jackson's saga have been waiting for the opportunity to watch the film in its entirety wherever they want. Luckily, here's all the info you need to know where to stream A Star is Born. Now you can sing (and weep) along to the full movie as much as your heart can take it.

Unfortunately, A Star is Born is not streaming on Netflix. That would be the easiest of streaming methods since if you have access to a Netflix account (or let's be real, your parent's Netflix account), you don't need to do or pay for anything extra to watch a movie on the platform. Fans can dream about the day A Star is Born drops on Netflix. But until that day comes, there are plenty of other options.

The cheapest option for watching A Star is Born is RedBox on Demand, which offers a rental for $4.99. Of course, many fans want to be able to watch the movie over and over again. In that case, purchasing the movie is probably the best option; you can do that on Redbox for $17.99. It's a hefty markup from the rental price, but it could be worth it if you're looking for some repeat viewings to perfect your impression of Lady Gaga belting "Shallow."

If Redbox isn't your style, you can also find A Star is Born on YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, or FandangoNOW. On all of those services, the movie is $5.99 to rent or $19.99 to own. With all these options, you have no excuse not to go "off the deep end" all over again. Although, if you're wary of reliving the film's heart-wrenching ending, I'd completely understand.

If you've had enough of the 2018 version of A Star is Born, perhaps you're more interested in checking out one of the three iterations that came before it. The original A Star is Born was directed by William Wellman in 1937, stars Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, and is a classic Hollywood flick. If you're in the mood to be fully transported to another era of glitz and glamor, you can watch this 1937 version for free on YouTube.

The 1954 version of A Star is Born features Judy Garland in the lead role opposite James Mason. George Cukor directed the movie, and it's not the first time he worked with Garland; they first made movie magic on The Wizard of Oz. If you want to see how this version stacks up to the others, you can rent it for $2.99 on YouTube or on iTunes.

The 2018 version of A Star is Born arguably took the most inspiration from its 1976 predecessor, directed by Frank Pierson and starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. This one's got all the best bits from the 2018 version, from big concerts to bathtub montages. You can also rent this the 1976 version for $2.99 on YouTube or on iTunes.