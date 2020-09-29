Get ready for the return of a boozy sip made just for chocolate lovers. Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is making a comeback this fall, and even more beer stans can get in on the tasty combo, thanks to its first-ever release in bottles. If you're ready to raise a glass (or bottle) to one of the tastiest collabs, here are the details on where to get Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter.

Yuengling and the Hershey company announced the return of their fan-favorite Chocolate Porter on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The special brew, which was originally released on draft in 14 states by the two Pennsylvania-based brands in October 2019, combines Yuengling's nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the flavors you know and love in Hershey's chocolate. The final product is smooth and rich tastes of caramel, dark roasted malts, and chocolate with each sip.

This season, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter will be available in bottles for the first time, so you can enjoy the sip from the comfort of your own home. (It'll also be coming back on draft.) You'll be able to find the expanded sip beginning in late September in the 22 states where Yuengling is sold. Yep, that's eight more states than last year's release, so now's the time to get your hands on this sweet combo if you missed out last year. You can find the nearest retailer offering the collab using the brand's product locator.

Courtesy of Yuengling

The chocolatey porter is being offered through Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, 2021, but it's only available while supplies last, so you'll want to get your hands on a bottle ASAP. Not sure what to snack on with a chocolate stout? Yuengling has you covered. The special-edition brew pairs well with everything from cheese to desserts, so basically it'll be your new happy hour go-to.

