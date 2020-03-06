White Claw practically dominated the summer of 2019, and now, the brand is making waves with some new boozy sips. The hard seltzer company recently announced three brand new flavors, and they're all bound to get you ready for summer. To help you get your hands on them, check out where to get the new White Claw flavors for 2020.

You might remember White Claw last made waves with the infamous White Claw shortage of 2019. Thankfully, the brand's latest news is will put a smile on your face, rather than an empty spot in your cooler. White Claw created three new flavors with total summer vibes: Tangerine, Watermelon, and Lemon. Available in stores nationwide as of Thursday, March 5, the new White Claw flavors are sold in the new Flavor Collection No. 2 12-count Variety Pack for a suggested price of $15.99. That means customers 21 and older can see the new White Claw flavors currently rolling out at retailers like Target and Walmart, and wherever alcohol is sold. If you don't see it right away, you can be sure it'll hit your local store soon. The pack is already showing up for delivery on Drizly, so if you're planning a get-together, you can have it delivered to your door ASAP.

The new White Claw Variety Pack contains the Tangerine, Watermelon, and Lemon sips, alongside a best-selling fan-favorite: White Claw Mango. The hard seltzer comes in 12-ounce slim cans with a 5% ABV. If you want to make sure a store near you has it, you can use the White Claw locator to verify where it's sold.

Courtesy of White Claw

White Claw described each of its new flavors when it announced the news. White Claw's Tangerine features a sweet, citrus splash. The new Watermelon sip is a mild, natural taste of watermelon. And the third flavor, White Claw Lemon, took two years to perfect, with a clean, citrus flavor and a lemony scent

The seltzer company announced the new flavors on Twitter, which incited so many feelings from fans — especially since these are the first new flavors from White Claw in over a year. Preexisting White Claw flavors include: Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Natural Lime, Raspberry, Mango, and Pure Hard Seltzer. And while the other tastes in the lineup are still summer-inspired, the new additions are taking it up a notch.

Fans are so hype about the new flavors:

Keep your eyes out for the new White Claw flavors in the No. 2 Variety Pack at retailers nationwide to try them for yourself.