Guy, breakfast time comes along with a ton of decision making. First, you have to ask yourself if you're in the mood for something sweet or savory. Then, you have to decide between two dishes, like a buttery croissant or a warm waffle. They're tough decisions, I know — but thanks to Godiva's newest creation, the Croiffle, you won't have to decide between one or the other. Why? Because the Croiffle is essentially a croissant-waffle hybrid, and you can get it with oozing chocolate inside. If you're wondering where to get the Godiva Croiffle, I have your back. Just note that you'll have to visit The Big Apple for a bite.

That's right: The Croiffle will be exclusively sold at Godiva's upcoming cafe, which will open in New York City on April 18. In other words, mark your calendars and start planning your trip. Based off of the Croiffle's description, you definitely won't want to miss out on it. According to an email from Godiva to Elite Daily, The Croiffle begins as a "buttery croissant" (I like the sound of that so far). Then, that croissant is pressed into a freaking waffle. Therefore, the Croiffle is an irresistible combo of two delicious breakfast items: croissants and a waffles. Thanks to the hybrid, you won't have to choose one over the other anymore.

Courtesy of Godiva

That's not where the Croiffle ends, though. No, no — it's not just a croissant-waffle hybrid. Believe it or not, the Croiffle will be served a handful of different ways, and each Croiffle option is filled with different ingredients. Whether you're craving something savory or sweet, the Croiffle will totally satisfy your hunger.

If you're in the mood for cheese — and only cheese — you can opt for the Three Cheese Croiffle that's filled with Swiss, Havarti, and Gruyere. (I'm getting hungry just thinking about that option.) Those of you who'd rather add meat to the mix can select the Ham and Swiss Croiffle, which features Black Forest Ham. To be honest, both of those selections sound like perfect morning pick-me-ups.

Courtesy of Godiva

However, if you want to fill your morning with oozing Godiva chocolate (same), then you'd probably be interested in the chocolate-filled Godiva Croiffle. Yes, my friends, this Croiffle option is literally filled with dark or milk chocolate, which means you can start breakfast on a sweet note. Between the waffle-pressed croissant and its chocolatey assets, it'll be the sweetest addition to your morning routine.

Breakfast or dessert? You decide.

Courtesy of Godiva

If you're hoping to give the Godiva Croiffle (or its savory counterparts) a try, go ahead and book your trip to the upcoming Godiva Cafe. As I previously mentioned, the cafe will open on April 18 in New York City on 560 Lexington Ave. According to an email from Godiva, the cafe will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, so you can stop by whenever you want. FYI, each Croiffle will cost less than $6, so take that into consideration while you're on your way.

Since the cafe will be open late, who says you can't have a Godiva Croiffle for breakfast and dessert? That sounds like a pretty sweet day to me.