Yes, it's only October, and you might only be craving pumpkin-flavored everything, but is it really ever too early to start thinking about new holiday treats? When it involves a snack that basically replicates peppermint bark in one fluffy bite, the answer is, no. Of course, you don't have to eat these new holiday marshmallows during pumpkin season, but you probably want to know where to get Stuffed Puffs' Chocolate Peppermint Bark flavor, so you're ready to up your hot chocolate game all season long.

Stuffed Puffs announced the launch of its first ever holiday flavor on Wednesday, Oct. 21. If you're not familiar with the brand, it first launched its chocolate-stuffed marshmallows in the spring of 2019, and now the bites are getting a peppermint twist. The new Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows feature a cocoa marshmallow (see: chocolate!!!) filled with pink peppermint and white chocolate flavors.

Besides eating them right out of the bag, the brand also suggests taking the fact that they melt from the inside out to your advantage: Drop a couple mallows into a glass of warm milk or coffee for a simple hot cocoa with a peppermint twist. You can buy Stuffed Puffs' Chocolate Peppermint Bark flavor on the Stuffed Puffs website, as well as on Amazon. They cost $16.99 for three 8.6-ounce bags, with each bag containing approximately 14 marshmallows.

The new marshmallows will be available for a limited time, and beginning in early November, the seasonal treat will also be sold at stores like Walmart, CVS, and Kroger. When you get your hands on a bag, there are plenty of other recipes where you can use the marshmallows, like Hot Chocolate Cookies and Pink Peppermint Krispies.

