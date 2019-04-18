Those cool nights that were made for sitting by the fire are long gone for now, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your favorite fire-side treat during the summertime. There's a new marshmallow in town that's filled with chocolate and it's perfect for making s'mores. All you need to do is add the graham crackers and voilà. You've got yourself a s'more without all of the fuss. Here's where to get Stuffed Puff's Chocolate-Filled Marshmallows to take your s'more game to the next level.

A newly-created Instagram account showcases the Stuffed Puffs in all of their glory. All of this talk about s'mores has me craving a bite of the new treats. However, you're going to have to wait. According to the Stuffed Puffs Instagram account, 10-ounce bags of the tasty marshmallows will be available starting on Sunday, April 28. So, where can you grab a bag? As of now, it seems the only place you will be able to find Stuffed Puffs is at Walmart.

There's no indication as to whether or not Stuffed Puffs will only be available at select locations, or if you'll be able to find them at any Walmart store. Once April 28 hits, I recommend doing a product search on the Walmart website and using the filter feature to see if Stuffed Puffs are available at your local Walmart. If you don't see Stuffed Puffs on the Walmart website at the end of the month, it's worth calling a nearby Walmart store. Or, just swing by to check on your next visit. I know it sounds like a lot of effort, but it seems totally worth the time to track down these bad boys.

Why's that? Well, Stuffed Puffs aren't your average marshmallows. According to pictures of the product's packaging posted to the Stuffed Puffs Instagram account, the marshmallows are filled with real chocolate. Seriously, I'm drooling. It doesn't say what kind of chocolate, but the product images look like milk chocolate to me (because any other kind of chocolate on a s'more would just be so wrong, IMO).

The exclusive new snack seems like it's going to revolutionize the s'more-making process in general. Don't get me wrong, there's nothing like a square of Hershey's chocolate piled atop a melty marshmallow and smushed in between two graham crackers. But, that can be a lot of work. Sometimes I want the taste of s'mores without actually going through the whole process.

I also find that the actual piece of chocolate never really melts in between the time I place it on top of the roasted marshmallow and when I take the first bite. The piece of chocolate usually slips off to the side and then I'm not getting an even bite of everything. Stuffed Puffs seems like it's going to solve all of those problems for me.

To give Stuffed Puffs the grand welcome they deserve, you can countdown the remaining time until the product's release over on the official Stuffed Puffs website. There's a countdown clock that shows the number of days, hours, minutes, and seconds until Stuffed Puffs officially drop. Until then, I'll be watching the clock like a hawk and then high-tailing it to Walmart to grab a bag of these.