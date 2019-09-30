While everyone else is getting ready for the spookiest night of the year at the end of the month, Nestlé Toll House is making the countdown to the holidays even sweeter with a sweet homage to everyone's favorite holiday-hating recluse. If you're ready to start treating your tastebuds to some festive flavors, you might be wondering where to get Nestlé's Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough now that the lime green treats are rolling out at retailers this month. Here's where to get your hands on this Cindy Lou-approved treat that would make even the Grinch leave Mt. Crumpet for a bite.

This year, it looks like 2019 is taking a leaf from 2018's book and getting a jump on the holidays, and TBH, I'm not mad about it. While all of my friends are currently in the throes of fall fever and plotting away on their Halloween costumes, I've been stocking up on the merry bites and sips that have been making their way to grocery stores. Personally, I'd trade out a PSL for a Peppermint Mocha any day, so I was pretty excited to see that Nestlé Toll House is helping customers deck their tastebuds with some holiday cheer a few months early with a new offering that's all about Mt. Crumpet's most infamous recluse. Starting in October through the end of the year, the company will be offering both Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough and Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and I have a feeling that your heart will grow three sizes once you see the Whoville-inspired choice.

Like the Grinch himself, this sugar cookie dough is a shade of bright lime green and comes with a red heart topping. According to press materials, each packet comes with 20 refrigerated cookies and doesn't contain any preservatives or artificial flavors, making it the perfect way to start getting into the spirit of the holiday season. There are few desserts that I like quite as much as cookie dough, so this is definitely a tasty option if you're looking to upgrade your regular sugar cookie habit.

Courtesy of Nestlé Toll House

Meanwhile, if adding some chocolate into the mix sounds more up your alley, you'll want to check out the ultra-festive Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough which comes studded with red and green tree sprinkles and is again free of free of preservatives, artificial flavors, and artificial colors, per press materials. Both the Grinch and the festive Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough varieties will be retailing at $2.99 until the end of the year "while supplies last," so I'd do yourself a favor and grab a package or two if you happen to see them at your local grocer.

Per a Nestlé rep, the Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough will be available at stores like Target, Kroger, and select regional retailers, while chocolate-loving customers can scout out the Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough at Walmart, Publix, Food Lion, and other regional retailers.

Courtesy of Nestlé Toll House

In addition to the cookie dough options, Nestlé Toll House is helping you bring your cold weather sips up to par with its new Red &White Curls, which are basically pieces of "100% real white chocolate" that have been shaved into red-and-white curls. Whether you want to snack on these bites or use them to make your hot drinks or desserts a little more festive, these looks like a solid and pretty subtle option to add a touch of sweet holiday flavor to your day. Per press materials, the Red & White curls are currently retailing at $3.99 at "select partner retailers" through the holidays, so I'd maybe grab a bottle to hold you over until the Peppermint Mocha makes its way back to Starbucks.