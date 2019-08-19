McDonald's is delicious for a variety of reasons. The classics, like the McChicken and candy-filled McFlurries, keep me coming back to the Golden Arches time and time again. But the best part about McD's? It's truly a global phenomenon, with locations all around the world. Fans in the United States will be happy to hear about how they can now try a new international import. Interested? Here's where to get McDonald's Sweet Potato Fries. The food chain will be bringing the popular menu item stateside at an exclusive location, and it's about to be one global feast.

In an Aug. 14 news release, McDonald's announced that the global headquarters restaurant in Chicago's West Loop will be getting a major update with the addition of the Sweet Potato Fries to its global menu. The Sweet Potato Fries are coming all the way from the company's Netherlands menu — and for good reason. Since sweet potato fries are already a popular commodity at restaurants in the United States, it totally makes sense that McD's is finally looking to satisfy the sweet potato cravings of customers. The Sweet Potato Fries, which are a great alternative to the classic French Fries, can be added as a side to any of the McDonald's menu items.

There are plenty of other countries represented in the new international menu, so this is the perfect time to take a tour of the world. Start with the Manhattan Salad from France as your appetizer, a light mix of healthy vegetables including baby kale, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, and more. Then hunker down with the main course, the 1955 Burger from Germany, which has bacon, grilled onions, tomatoes, lettuce and a special 1955 sauce to compliment the mouthwatering beef patty. Of course, you can never forget about dessert. The Caramel Dipped Cone from South Korea is a soft-serve cone dipped in caramel shell topping.

Other items include the "I'm Greeking Out" Salad from Canada, which is a mix of cucumbers, feta, couscous, grilled chicken, and more, and the CBO (Chicken, Bacon, and Onion) from France, a burger that comes with bacon-and-pepper flavored cheese, onion straws, and bacon. Trying out the wide variety of options available from the new global menu is an awesome way to learn more about other places — because let's face it, the best way to engage in cultural exchange is with delicious food!

If you don't live near Chicago's West Loop HQ, I'm here to tell you it's worth the trip. The massive 6,000-square-foot restaurant, which recently opened in 2018, is a McDonald's Experience of the Future restaurant. That means that it's designed with modern self-order kiosks, table service, mobile order, and more for a wildly futuristic experience. For the coffee aficionados, there's also an Australian McCafe area. There, McDonald's baristas craft up delicious brewed coffee.

I can't wait to see how U.S. fans review McDonald's international menu. If all goes well, lets hope we'll be seeing more of the Sweet Potato Fries at McDonald's locations all across the country.