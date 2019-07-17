Here's Where To Get Marshmallow Moon Oreos For An Out-Of-This-World Treat

If you're super savvy about outer space, then you probably know it's been 50 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon in July 1969. With that being said, right now is the perfect time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its arrival. If you're looking for fun ways to honor the groundbreaking event, you should grab a package of Marshmallow Moon Oreos. The galaxy-themed cookies will help you celebrate the occasion with an out-of-this-world flavor, and they're pretty easy to find. If you're wondering where to get Marshmallow Moon Oreos, I'll give you the deets.

With a quick Google search, I learned that Marshmallow Moon Oreos are available at both Target.com and Walmart.com. If you're a tried-and-true Target shopper, you can head to the company's website and order a package for under $3. But if you're loyal to Walmart, you can visit its online store and buy a package for a similar price. Either way, you'll be able to score space-inspired cookies just in time for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's moon landing.

Those of you who'd rather score Marshmallow Moon Oreos in person should be able to do that, too. However, before you head to your local Target or Walmart, I'd give your go-to store a call beforehand to make sure the starry snacks are in stock.

Speaking of being in stock, let's talk about the Marshmallow Moon Oreo's availability. ICYMI, the stellar Oreo cookies were released for summer 2019 alongside two other flavors: S'mores Oreos and Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos. Unfortunately, all three flavors were only released for a limited time, which means Marshmallow Moon Oreos might not be on the shelves for too much longer. With that being said, head to Target or Walmart and buy a few packages while they're still on the shelves.

OK, now that you know where to buy Marshmallow Moon Oreos (and how long you'll have to purchase them), I'll tell you a little bit more about the cookies. Let's start with the actual chocolate wafers, because they're different from the OG Oreo wafers that you know and love. Apparently, the cookie pieces show three "moon landing" designs that honor the historic event (instead of the original Oreo logo). That's not the only unique part about the cookies, though. In fact, the creme inside of the Oreo wafters tastes like marshmallows, and it's purple in color.

Yes, you read that correctly: Purple. In. Color.

Courtesy of Oreo

TBH, the cookies' purple creme and lunar designs are giving me total galaxy vibes, and I can't wait to try them. (Plus, thanks to the marshmallow creme, I feel like they would taste delicious after being dipped in milk.)

If you agree, go ahead and purchase the Marshmallow Moon Oreos while they're still on the shelves. Don't be too sad if you miss out on the treat, though. Apparently, Oreo is releasing Maple Cream Oreos at the end of August 2019, which means you'll be able to add a totally different flavor to your pantry.

Regardless of which package you buy, I'm sure it'll be tasty.