When it comes to informal food holidays, National Cheeseburger Day, aka Sept. 18, is definitely one of my favorites. It's hard to find someone who doesn't appreciate the comforting combination of sizzling patties topped with melty American cheese and then sandwiched between two warm buns, and Tuesday's cheeseburger deals are making it even more tempting to indulge your cravings. Here's where to score free cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day, because you're not going to want to sleep on all the cheesy treats to be had.

Starting Tuesday, the celebratory munching is kicking off with incredible deals from spots like Red Robin, McDonalds, Wendy's, and even IHOP slash IHOb, which happens to be flipping both pancakes and patties for the special day. While many fast food burger chains like Sonic and Burger King are offering ongoing specials on their lineup of cheeseburgers, I'd also recommend checking out the spots that are offering BOGO or discounted cheeseburgers specifically for National Cheeseburger Day. Even if you can't head out to a location on Sept. 18, timelines range from Tuesday through the month of September, so you can potentially save some cheddar on your lunches and dinners long after the holiday has passed. FOMO averted, wallet saved, and tastebuds satisfied. It's a win-win situation, and you're definitely going to want to try one (or all) of these savory deals.

BurgerFi What's better than one Angus patty covered in gooey American cheese? Two, of course. BurgerFi, which is known for sourcing its beef free from hormones, steroids and antibiotics, will let you score one cheeseburger for $1 with the purchase of a cheeseburger (starting at $7.37). Just remember that the offer is only valid in-store, so online or mobile orders won't count.

IHOP Remember when IHOP was IHOb? Luckily those dark and confusing days are behind us, but the flapjack chain is gifting you a free syrup-drenched stack of two buttermilk or pumpkin spice pancakes with the purchase of one of their Steakburgers and a side on National Cheeseburger Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

McDonald's The Golden Arches wants you to say cheese(burger) on Tuesday. All you have to do is purchase something through McDonald's app, and you can get a free cheeseburger.

Red Robin redrobinburgers on Instagram If you're not a big fan of BOGO offers (because who wants to spend the rest of their day in a food coma?), Red Robin's Cheeseburger Day deal is sure to tickle your fancy. With the purchase of any beverage in-store, you can get a gourmet cheeseburger and bottomless steak fries for just $5. It's basically the meal that you would order anyway, at a great price.

Ruby Tuesday Ruby Tuesday is recognizing its So Connected members on National Cheeseburger Day with some pretty sweet deals. With the purchase of a entree, you can get a cheeseburger with a value up to $10 free of charge when dining in on either Tuesday, Sept. 18 or Wednesday, Sept. 19. To become a member, all you have to do is sign up to receive their emails, and you'll receive a coupon for the deal in your inbox.

Sonic Why limit the cheeseburger festivities to one day when you could celebrate every Tuesday? That's where Sonic's head is at. You might already know that you can score a cheeseburger for 50 percent off from 5 p.m. to closing time every Tuesday. Plus, for the month of September, you can purchase either a Quarter Pound cheeseburger or the chain's Signature Slinger (a premium beef patty blended with mushrooms and draped with melted cheese) and a side of tater tots for just $2.99.

Wendy's Wendy's is making every day in September National Cheeseburger Day. With any purchase on their app, you can grab a free Dave's Single, which means it's totally possible to spend just $2.00 on your meal. All you have to do is download the app on your Apple or Google devices, and get to ordering. Just remember that there's a limit of one order per day.