If you're someone who uses regularly uses emojis to express your cravings, your choices are about to get even more mouth-watering in honor of World Emoji Day on Wednesday, July 17. Considering that virtual communication in today's world pretty much runs on emojis, it's pretty fitting that Dunkin' is getting in on the festivities with a lineup of their own food and drink-inspired symbols. Here's where to get Dunkin' emojis for World Emoji Day if you're ready to let your tastebuds dictate your texting.

Although World Emoji Day has only been celebrated officially since 2014, it's since become a way to recognize how dominant texting is in modern society and how much we rely on the symbols to convey our emotions, dislikes, and likes. In fact, according to a new survey from Adobe, 65% of emoji users surveyed said that they were comfortable expressing their emotions through emojis than a phone call. That number was even higher for members of Gen Z, 83% of whom said that they agree with that statement. In addition, 58% of Gen Z'ers said that they felt like emojis best expressed their emotions overall, compared to 48% of Millennials, 34% of Gen X’ers, and 37% of Boomers. This just illustrates how essential a part they've become in today's communication.

If a Dunkin' run (or two) is also an essential part of your day, you can now share your cravings for a dozen Munchkins or a refreshing cold brew sans words. In honor of World Emoji Day, the Boston-based retailer is rolling out a handful of coffee and donut-centric emojis — and judging from the look of this line-up, you're definitely going to want to download this specialty keyboard and start playing around with all the fun emojis ASAP. Something tells me you won't be thinking about the missing white wine emoji when you're sharing these new options on your social media platform of choice.

Dunkin'

All you have to do is download the Dunkin' Emojis app in the App Store or Google Play, then follow the directions to go to your phone's settings, select "New Keyboard," then tap "DunkinMoji" when it shows up. All you have to do is make sure that it's switched to "on," then you can use all these new emojis in your text conversations, or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Speaking of food emojis, Postmates is also getting on the World Emoji Day festivities by letting you search for whatever you're craving with emojis. As on Wednesday, July 17, you can head to the food delivery app and enter in the emojis symbolizing pizza, sushi, mac and cheese, or whatever else you might be craving, and Postmates will bring up some search results relating to whatever you might be wanting.

Postmates

According to a Postmates spokesperson, the company is amping up the fun with some "surprise easter eggs" (think like the avocado and toast emoji to make avo toast), so playing around with different combinations could potentially bring you some pretty interesting results.

World Emoji Day may only fall on one 24-hour period a year, but there's no reason why you can't keep the celebration going in the most delicious way possible.