OK, as if there aren't already enough delicious fall treats out there, Disney is putting an autumn twist on their beloved Dole Whip. Yep, even Disney is getting down on the pumpkin spice trend. But this isn't your average pumpkin spice treat. This one is blended with soft serve ice cream and features pieces of candy corn throughout. Here's where to get Disney's Pumpkin Spice Dole Whip with candy corn.

If the cool weather has you longing for a trip to a warmer climate, Disney's Pumpkin Spice Dole Whip with candy corn (!!!) may be just the thing to get you on the next flight out to hotter weather. So, where can you get this tasty ice cream treat? The Pumpkin Spice Dole Whip with candy corn is only available at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa located in Ko Olina, Hawaii, according to a Disney spokeswoman. Unless you're already a resident of the Aloha State, you will need to travel to Hawaii to try the Pumpkin Spice Dole Whip. I've never been to Hawaii, but it's on my travel bucket list for sure. This might be enough to get me out there sooner than I was planning on, and I'm OK with that.

Since I haven't tried Disney's Pumpkin Spice Dole Whip, I can't really vouch for what it tastes like. I do know that it's made from soft serve ice cream, so it's got that extra creamy texture. I'm a lover of all things pumpkin spice. In my mind, there's no doubt that this is a delicious fall treat to enjoy in Hawaii's mild October weather. Now this is how you do fall in Hawaii.

While the soft serve treat mimics the flavors of fall, the Pumpkin Spice Dole Whip is honestly something I would eat all year long. Yes, even the candy corn pieces. I know some people have a love/hate relationship with candy corn, but I find it to be downright addicting.

In case you aren't familiar, Dole Whips are kind of a cult favorite amongst Disney die-hards. A regular Dole Whip is made from pineapple-flavored soft serve ice cream. It's available about Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida in Adventureland, according to Disney.

The Pumpkin Spice Dole Whip isn't all that Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa is offering this fall. Check out this Mickey Shaved Ice with Pumpkin Pie and Root Beer Ears. I haven't had shaved ice since I was a kid, but I will say this is definitely a grown-up way to eat one of my favorite childhood treats. The shaved ice is flavored with pumpkin pie syrup. It wouldn't be Disney without a touch of Mickey Mouse, that's why Disney's Aulani Resort decided to top this Mickey Shaved Ice with a pair of root beer flavored mouse ears.

Disney

The Pumpkin Spice Dole Whip with candy corn and the Mickey Shaved Ice with Pumpkin Pie and Root Beer Ears both look delicious. Aside from the taste, though, there's no denying that these treats were made for Instagram. So, if you find yourself headed to Hawaii in the near future, make sure to grab one of these and snap a pic for the 'Gram. Picture or it didn't happen.