Make a splash this summer with Disney's new Mermaid Cupcakes. The summertime snack is a mix of pretty ocean-colored blues and greens fit for an underwater princess. I mean, just look at it. It's pretty, right? Unfortunately, this adorable dessert is only available from a certain bake shop at the theme park. If you're curious, here's where to get Disney's mermaid cupcakes for the perfect summer treat.

If you are swimming around for a totally delicious summer snack, make your way to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida to chow down on a Mermaid Cupcake. The cupcake, inspired by the underwater goddess, was released on Tuesday, June 5 — and fans are already flocking to give it a try. If you want to take a bite of your own, head on over to the Magic Kingdom. Once you make your way into the park, head to Magic Kingdom's Main Street USA (or, as I like to call it, Mermaid Cupcake headquarters).

Strut on down to Main Street Bakery and treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind mermaid cupcake. The under-the-sea dessert will cost you $5.99, according to WDW News Today. Given that this is the only place you can take a taste of the Mermaid Cupcake, I'd say that price is well worth it.

Disney

Now that you know where to find the Mermaid Cupcake, you're probably wondering what in the world it tastes like. Well, it's almost too pretty to eat. Almost. Underneath the wrapper is a moist vanilla cupcake that has a faint taste of birthday cake flavor (and rainbow sprinkles, of course). To finish it off, Disney topped the mermaid cupcake with "sea foam green butter cream, chocolate crispy pearls, sprinkles, and an iridescent mermaid tail cookie," according to the Disney Parks Blog. Yes, that's right. The blue mermaid tail is actually a cookie. It's really like you are getting two treats in one: a cupcake AND a cookie.

The Mermaid Cupcake is a totally magical culinary creation that only Disney could whip up. Not to mention, it was made to be featured on your next Instagram post.

Each month, the Disney Parks Blog releases a new round of "Sweet Treats" for theme park goers to indulge in. Included in the June dessert line up is Rocky Road ice cream from the Magic Kingdom's Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, as well as a PB&J Milkshake available at The Plaza Restaurant also located at the Magic Kingdom. All of this is giving me a serious sweet tooth right now. I may just have to make a day of it and try all three of these new Walt Disney World desserts.

In other Disney foodie news, the theme park also cooked up these shimmery and sugary Pineapple Churros only available at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. For $5.25, you can snack on this tropical treat. Oh, and don't forget to order a side of marshmallow dipping sauce for just $1 extra. There are some rumblings on Twitter that this combo tastes very similar to the beloved Dole Whip dessert, which is a true fan-favorite amongst Disney lovers.

Disneyland

The mermaid cupcake is only available for the month of June. If you don't have plans to visit the Mouse House any time soon, you better make some. To make it easier, I am going to share a travel deal with you that is too good to pass up. Frontier Airlines is offering one-way flights to Orlando for as little as $20, so there is really no excuse. Just think of all the extra money you can spend on Mermaid Cupcakes. The summer fare sale ends on Wednesday, June 6, so hurry up and book your Walt Disney World vacation for a sweet treat.