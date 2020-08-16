Your dog can share your love of Costco snacks with some new themed toys. Costco is selling a food court plush toy bundle in collaboration with BARK, a company that makes products for pooches. If you're ready to treat your four-legged friend to a plush hot dog and pizza, here's where to get BARK's Costco food court dog toys.

The plush toy bundle, which began selling on Friday, Aug. 14, features fan-favorite Costco food court meals in dog toy form. The bundle comes with toy versions of so many tasty offerings: the All-Squeak Hot Dog, Pupperoni Pizza, and Soda Pup. Of course, there's even the Good Dog Membership Card included so that your pooch can get into Costco just like you. Additionally, each toy is filled with squeakers so that your pup is guaranteed to have the best playtime ever.

You can purchase the Costco Food Court dog toy bundle for $15.99 on the Costco website. It's also being sold at participating Midwest stores, while supplies last. The Midwest states with stores participating are Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin.

Since the product is only available until it sells out, you'll want to get your hands on a bundle ASAP. According to a representative from BARK, the line is already selling so well that it may only be available for a few more days or weeks, so don't miss out. The Costco-themed dog toys will also likely not be expanded in the future. However, BARK is working with other retail partners to release products — having most recently partnered with Dunkin' — so keep an eye out for announcements about more offerings for your pooch in a month or so.

