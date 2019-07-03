If you know me at all, you're probably aware of my affinity for mixed drinks. I'm down for a refreshing cocktail all day, everyday, no matter what season it is. But, there's no denying that a hot summer afternoon always calls for an iced cold mixed drink, regardless of where you are. Thankfully, Absolut just released a brand new product that's perfect for mixing with other alcoholic and non-alcoholic ingredients, or for sipping all by itself. So, when you're looking for something to you cool down these next few months, here's where to get Absolut Juice vodka for a delicious and summery sip. The best part is that it comes in two delectable flavors for you to choose from.

If you haven't already heard about Absolut Juice, it's one of the latest and greatest products to come from Swedish vodka giant Absolut. According to an email from the brand, a bottle of Absolut Juice has a slightly lower ABV than the average bottle of vodka, featuring 5% real fruit juice and 35% ABV, which makes for a refreshing and well-balanced sweet flavor. In small amounts, you can sip it chilled all by itself, or the brand recommends mixing it with a little bit of soda water and a hefty handful of ice for a bubbly craft cocktail. And while simply enjoying it is bound to be easy, choosing between the two flavors, Apple and Strawberry, will undeniably be the hardest part.

Courtesy Of Absolut

Not only are Absolut's two Juice flavors seriously tasty, but with that minimalist, elegant-looking label, the aesthetic of both bottles is so on fleek. They are kind of the ideal addition to any bar cart or kitchen counter, or even as a cute housewarming gift. I — for one — would love to receive one of these babies any day of the week.

Anyway, according to the brand, both flavors of Absolut Juice will be available at a wide variety of retailers across the country as of July 1. In the New York City area, for example, both bottles are now available at Broadway Spirits in New York City; at a number of Pernod Ricards locations in Westchester, New York; or at certain ShopRite Liquors locations throughout the state of New Jersey. No matter where you are, though, you can find them online by simply entering your zip code into the online locator. If you would rather have them delivered to your doorstep, they are also currently sold on Warehouse Wines and Spirits' website for $22.99 per bottle. So, you basically have quite a few buying options.

Whether you were looking for something new to sip on this summer, or if you are simply a cocktail connoisseur like myself, Absolut's new Juice flavors are bound to come in handy for every girls' night, dinner party, and rooftop rager. And, with Absolut's sustainable distilling process, you can always feel good about buying your fave happy hour sip. Anyway, as they always say at the brand's Swedish distillery, "Skål!"