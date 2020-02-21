Keeping track of how much time you spend on social media apps isn't always easy. If you feel like you need reminders, TikTok launched a feature just for that purpose back in April 2019. The feature alerts you after you've reached your usage limit, but it's tucked away in the settings, so you may not even know it exists. Here's where to find TikTok's Screen Time Management feature, so you can see how much time you're spending in the app.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19 TikTok posted a reminder to its blog to make sure users remember its Screen Time Management feature is available. Although it launched nearly a year ago, TikTok is making an effort to post a series of videos called "You're in Control" with some its top creators reminding others to take a time out, as well as providing other in-app tips, through its @tiktoktips account. TikTok creators like Brent Rivera are featured in the reminder videos .

Screen Time Management is available to users who want to cut back on in-app use, but need a reminder of how long they've spent viewing content already. If you don't know how to use it, you'll need to find it first, and it's location is a bit tucked away.

Luckily, you can find the Screen Time Management feature quickly with these steps:

Open TikTok and go to your profile tab. Tap on the three dots in the right-hand corner and select "Privacy and settings." Next find "General" and select "Digital Wellbeing." You'll find "Screen Time Management" there. To use it, select your desired time settings, and then turn it on.

TikTok

Once you find the feature, you'll be able to select your preferences. The time limit is set to 60 minutes at default, but if you tap it, you can choose from a minimum 40 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, or 120 minutes. After you've selected your time limit, tap "Turn on Screen Time Management" and then you'll choose a four-digit passcode.

When you have Screen Time Management turned on, you will need to enter your passcode if you want to keep using TikTok after the limit is up. You can turn Screen Time Management off anytime by going back to the settings.