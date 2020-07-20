Snapchat launched a new way to connect with friends on the app, and it's a change from your regular Chats. The new Snapchat x Headspace Minis are available in the app as of Monday, July 20, and they're meant to help you relax and practice mindfulness. If you're wondering how to locate the new feature, here's where to find Snapchat's Headspace meditations in the app.

The new Headspace Minis meditations, which are integrated into the app, offer a way to practice mindfulness without having to download a new app, or create an account somewhere else. One of the coolest parts is that you can practice meditation and mindfulness with all your Snapchat friends. The new feature is a part of Snapchat's new Snap Minis experience, which might be a bit tricky to locate if you don't know where to look.

Elite Daily got an early demo of the feature, and where to find Snapchat's Headspace meditations in the app will depend on how you want to use it. You can choose to use the new feature with a friend or try it out by yourself.

Meditating with a friend:

In the Snapchat app, open a Chat with a friend you want to meditate with. Tap on the rocket icon to the far right in your Chat bar menu. This is the same icon you would go if you wanted to play Snapchat games. Look at the list of all the Snapchat Games and Minis available. Select the Headspace Mini from the list by tapping "Open." In a carousel at the top of the Headspace Minis menu, you will see different meditations to choose from. Choose one of the six in the list, which include Just Breathe, Get Out Of The Funk, Kick The Panic, Be Nice To You, Pressure To Succeed, and Me Time. The meditation page will open. Once you're ready, tap on the play button to start listening.

If you want to use Snapchat's Headspace meditations with a friend, you'll be able to talk to each other in real-time by tapping the microphone icon within a meditation. The microphone feature will only share each others' sound through voice chat; there is no video chat option.

Once you've completed the meditation, you can check out the other features in the menu. Scrolling past the meditation carousel, you'll find encouraging stickers you can send. Ask your friend how they're doing with a "Vibe Check" sticker or try out the Mindful message stickers like "Deep breaths" and "Find your balance."

Meditating by yourself:

Open the Snapchat Camera. Tap on the magnifying glass icon in the top left corner to search. Type in "Headspace" in the search bar. Select the Headspace Mini for search and choose a meditation from the carousel at the top. Hit play to start the meditation.

While you're using Headspace Mini by yourself or with a friend, you can also choose to share a meditation to your Story or with a particular friend that you think would enjoy it.

To share it with a group, friends, or to your Story, you can take a selfie. The selfie will show a Headspace sticker of the specific meditation you're listening to, and your friends can swipe up to find it and use it themselves. You can also share it with friends by selecting the send button in the bottom right corner. The friend you select will receive a chat card with the meditation, which they can tap on by selecting "Get Some Headspace," to start playing it in their app.

To try out the new Headspace meditations in Snapchat, make sure your app is up-to-date as of Monday, July 20.