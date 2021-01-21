Oranges are delicious, but peeling away their stubborn rind is definitely not the best part of eating on. If you're already on the Sumo Citrus bandwagon, congratulations, because this is a problem of the past for you. If you're wondering WTF a Sumo orange is, here's the deal: Sumo Citrus oranges are a specific variety people love because of their sweet flavor, lack of seeds, and easily removable peel. You've probably seen them flooding your feeds since early January. If you want to get in on the hype, here's where to buy the Sumo Citrus oranges that are getting a literal *chef's kiss* from people on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

The excitement around Sumo Citrus oranges, which are sometimes called "oversized mandarins," isn't totally new. From February to May 2020, there were plenty of TikTok videos about the pros of Sumo Citrus (also called Sumo oranges) — and they're finally back in season as of January 2021. If you haven't seen them all over your feeds yet, check out this post from Natasha Fischer, who runs the Trader Joe's List IG account. She shared a snap of the Sumo Citrus oranges in a TJ's on Jan. 17, and wrote, "These are my favorite oranges EVER."

You can also find them at Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger, andPublix, and the Sumo Citrus oranges are in season from January through April. To find a store location near you, use Sumo Citrus' store locator.

Cultivated from pomelo, navel, and mandarin oranges, Sumo Citrus says its fruits are one of the largest (and sweetest) mandarins available, per information on the brand's website. According to the company, the variety was originally cultivated in Japan in the 1970s, and called the shiranui variety, or “dekopon,” because of the little knot it has on the top. Sumo Citrus has only been available to the U.S. public since 2011, but it's quickly become a favorite.

A Sumo Citrus orange will run you $1.69 at Trader Joe's, which is pricier than a regular orange, which sells for about $1.33 per pound, depending on where you live, but the consensus is that Sumo Citrus is worth every penny:

If you're new to the Sumo Citrus game (or if you've been picking up the sweet, oversized mandarins every winter) — remember to pick some up before the season ends in April. It's easy peeling ahead!

When you head out to purchase Sumo's infamous oranges, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31. When possible order your groceries using a contactless payment method, such as a curbside pickup or delivery order. If you do go out, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash or sanitize your hands after leaving the store.

