Taco night is a legit day of the week at my house. Each Tuesday night, I cook up shredded chicken or beef alongside a variety of toppings like pico, guac, chopped lettuce, hot sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese. I'm always looking to spice things up and I've found just the product to really amp of the flavor of my weekly taco night. I recently came across Taco Bell's new shredded cheese flavors during a trip to the grocery store last week. Wondering where you can get a bag or two for yourself? Here's where to buy Taco Bell's new shredded cheese flavors to amp up your next taco night. Elite Daily reached out to Taco Bell but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Taco Bell's new shredded cheese lineup includes flavors like Zesty Ranch, Breakfast Fiesta, 7-Layer Blend, and Salsa Verde. Seriously, each one sounds so good it's going to be hard to pick a flavor to start with. Taco Bell is known for its cheese-filled menu items like the Cheesy Gordita Crunch and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. So, it only makes sense that the Mexican fast-food chain would roll out four flavors of shredded cheese products to help you recreate your favorites at home.

Courtesy of Rachel Murphy

I spotted the new flavors while I was out shopping for groceries and running errands at the end of January, and I seriously couldn't believe my eyes. I was in the dairy aisle of my local Target scanning for a block of parmesan when my eyes met a plastic black bag, about halfway up in the cooler. It was like Christmas morning all over again. (PSA: I love cheese and tacos.)

Each flavor of Taco Bell shredded cheese retails for $3.19 a piece, according to the product listing on Target's website. Delish, a food news website, reports that the four new flavors are also available at Meijer. I was able to find one of the flavors for sale on Instacart, too.

Courtesy of Rachel Murphy

I'm definitely going to grab a bag of Zesty Ranch for my next taco night. This flavor combines some of my favorite things: Monterey Jack cheese and ranch seasoning. I'm pretty sure I'd put ranch on just about anything if it was socially acceptable, but that's beside the point. Although, the Salsa Verde blend could be used on anything like salads and quesadillas. It's made up of Monterey Jack cheese, sharp white cheddar, regular sharp cheddar, mild cheddar cheese, and salsa verde seasoning.

The Breakfast Fiesta blend is a mixture of shredded cheddar cheese with a hint of bacon and smoke flavorings for a big bite. This is a game changer for anyone who eats scrambled eggs. It also sounds fantastic in a breakfast casserole. The possibilities are limitless.

Courtesy of Rachel Murphy

And then, there's the blend that was basically made for tacos. Taco Bell's Taco Night flavor is a bag of shredded cheddar cheese, just like you might find inside of a Crunchy Taco from the fast-food joint.

I haven't been back to the store since I first saw these new shredded cheese blends about a week or so ago. It's possible that the new products are available at other grocery stores that sell other Taco Bell products. Keep an out during your next shopping trip.