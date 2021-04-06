With patio season just around the corner, Smirnoff is rolling out a brand new vodka flavor that tastes like summer. Few sips are more fitting for the season than some good old-fashioned pink lemonade, and Smirnoff's new vodka will practically transport your tastebuds to the pool. Ready to add another tropical libation to your arsenal? Here's where to buy Smirnoff Lemonade vodka (if you're 21 years or older) and take your summer cocktail game to the next level.

While the warmest time of the year is technically still a few months away, Smirnoff's brand new Pink Lemonade Vodka is a summertime preview that, from the sounds of it, promises to be a welcome addition to your liquor cabinet. Released in April, the vodka comes in an incredibly aesthetic bottle featuring a Malibu-inspired sunset with purple, pink, orange, and yellow ombré hues. The actual beverage, which clocks in at a slightly lower alcohol content than your classic Smirnoff vodka, boasts a 30% ABV and is triple distilled. Flavor-wise, you can expect a fruity sip that's not too sweet, thanks to the addition of tart lemon juice that's infused with raspberries and strawberries. Not only does this delicious flavor combination sound extremely drinkable, but it also gives the vodka a pastel pink hue that looks just like strawberry lemonade (aka it's perfect for your next Instagram post).

The flavored vodka comes in 750-milliliter bottles for $11.99 and 1.5-liter bottles for $17.99, and you can also score a 10-pack of 50-milliliter bottles for 99 cents each if you can't resist a mini bottle. Smirnoff ICE and seltzer versions of the Pink Lemonade flavor will be released at a later date, according to the company. Considering the sip is hitting shelves, like right now, you might be wondering where you can buy it. Thankfully, it's currently available on delivery apps like Instacart or Drizly in some markets.

If you do decide to scoop it up during your next groceries run, it's a good idea to call ahead or check your retailer's website to make sure they have it in stock. Considering it's a nationwide rollout to most retailers, Smirnoff Lemonade Vodka should be available at more locations over the coming weeks, so don't worry if you don't see it at your favorite grocery store or liquor store right away.

