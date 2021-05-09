Get ready to celebrate Pride month with the return of a fan-favorite candy. Skittles is bringing back its limited edition Pride Packs, which are all about supporting a good cause while snacking on a sweet treat. If you're ready to treat your tastebuds to familiar flavors with a bold new look, here's where to buy Skittles Pride Packs.

Skittles is once again celebrating the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month in 2021 with the release of its Pride Packs. ICYMI, the product, which debuted in 2020, includes a major twist on the usual candies you know and love. Instead of featuring a rainbow of colors on its outer shell, the Skittles are completely grey. The colorless update is all showing that "only one rainbow matters during pride," per its package.

Although the Skittles shed their rainbow colors, you'll still get to satisfy your sweet tooth on OG flavors. The Pride Packs feature the five classic Skittles flavors: Strawberry, orange, grape, green apple, and lemon.

To top it off, you can give back with your purchase, since Skittles is once again uniting with GLAAD to donate $1 for every pack of the product sold in June, with a maximum donation of $100,000.

If you're looking to try the product ahead of Pride Month in June, it'll launch in mid-May on Walmart.com and Target. It'll also be available at nationwide retailers, such as select Walmarts, Krogers, Albertson's, and more, beginning the end of May and into early June. Depending on the location, a 4-ounce Share Size Pack will cost you anywhere from $1.49 to $1.99, while 15.6-ounce resealable Sharing Size Pouches will cost you anywhere from $3.29 to $3.99.

According to the brand, you'll want to keep an eye out for more info on Skittles Pride Packs on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

