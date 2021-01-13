Kylie Jenner is kicking off 2021 by adding "candy taster" to her resume. In an Instagram Story shared on Friday, Jan. 8, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality shared multiple videos of her and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou trying Nerds Gummy Clusters for the first time — and Jenner had zero chill fangirling over the sweets. If you want to keep up with the lip kit mogul's faves, here's where to buy Nerds Gummy Clusters and get some "next level" candy in your life.

Nerds Gummy Clusters have actually been around for a few months, since their August 2020 release gave fans a textural twist on the original candy, but Jenner's gummy clusters hype video has brought them front and center again. Made with the Nerds Rainbow flavor, the Nerds Gummy Clusters are comprised of a red sweet and gummy middle surrounded by tangy and crunch nerds.

On Jan. 8, Jenner decided to review the new clusters one day after giving M&M's Fudge Brownie flavor a try (she gave them an eight out of 10, FYI), and it's clear she's a big fan of the combination of sweet and tart flavors and the different textures.

In one video shared to her Instagram Story, the makeup mogul proclaims, "These Nerd Gummy Clusters are next level." In a second, slightly more hilarious video, Jenner can be heard whispering, “I’m obsessed,” as she slowly caresses the candies in her hands in a totally non-creepy way.

She also compares the new candy to another popular Nerds product: the Nerds Rope, which is basically a long piece of gelatin gummy candy covered in crunchy rainbow Nerds. The candy quickly became a popular offering when it was introduced in the mid-'90s, and now comes in flavors like Very Berry and Tropical in addition to the classic Rainbow.

Unsurprisingly, her intense reaction might pique your curiosity if you haven't tried the candies already. Thankfully, you can easily get your hands on Nerds Gummy Clusters, which are currently available in a 3-ounce share pouch for between $1.29 and $2.09, a 3-ounce value peg for $1, or a 3-ounce theater box for between 99 cents and $1.49. You can also get a 5-ounce medium peg for $1.89 to $2.49, or an 8-ounce stand-up bag for between $2.49 and $3.99. You can purchase the candy at a variety of national retailers, including Walgreens, Amazon, and Walmart.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before you buy, you might want to go to the Nerds website to check for availability before heading out on a grocery run, in line with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31, which cautions against unnecessary errands. From there, you'll see the option to purchase different sizes of the candy online or in-store based on locations near your zip code.

