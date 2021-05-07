There's a pineapple and lemonade combo that just might keep you sipping all summer long, and no, it's not a hard seltzer. Natural Light's Naturdays Pineapple Lemonade Beer blends a lager-style brew with fruity, citrus notes for a unique mix of summer flavors. If you're 21 or over and want to grab the boozy sip for patio season, here's where to buy Naturdays Pineapple Lemonade Beer.

Naturdays is bringing the heat with its Pineapple Lemonade Beer, which launched in March 2021. Blending lemonade (a summer staple!), the fruity taste of pineapple, and a smooth, light lager, Naturdays Pineapple Lemonade is available at retailers nationwide where Natty Light is sold. You can score the fruity beer in 12-, 24-, and 30-count packs of 12-ounce cans, as well as in a 6-count pack of 16-ounce cans. Pricing will vary by location, but will be similar to other Natural Light packs. You can get the 4.2% ABV sips at major stores like Walmart and Total Wine and More.

You can also get the sip delivered through Instacart, through alcohol delivery service Drizly, and by placing a delivery through Gopuff. If you're having trouble finding a store location near you, use Natty Light's locator tool.

The Pineapple Lemonade sip took its inspiration from the brand's inaugural fruity beverage, Naturdays Strawberry Lemonade, which launched in March 2019 and was hella popular. You can still get the Strawberry Lemonade version from stores like Target, through delivery from Instacart, and more, for a different fruity option.

If you want a seltzer vibe, though, Natty Light has you covered with its recently released Sour Hard Seltzer Variety Pack. With flavors like Rind & Dined Watermelon and No Capple Green Apple, you're sure to have plenty of fruity booze options as the days get longer.

