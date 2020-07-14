Harry Potter's birthday is just around the corner, and you can celebrate with the franchise's famous sip — without even having to leave your home. Get ready to cheers to your favorite boy wizard once you find out where to buy Flying Cauldron butterscotch beer. Thankfully, you can get the magical sip delivered straight to your doorstep.

As of Tuesday, July 14, customers can order Virgil's Flying Cauldron butterscotch beer on Amazon. The brand announced the magical news in a press release on the same day it became available on the online retailer. If you're not familiar, Flying Cauldron butterscotch beer is a non-alcoholic butterscotch cream soda from the Reed's brand, and it blends the flavor of butterscotch with creamy vanilla to give you butterbeer vibes.

Although it's not an official Harry Potter sip, the caffeine-free drink will make you feel like you're in Hogsmeade just in time for Harry's birthday on Friday, July 31. You can buy the product on Amazon for $24.99 for a 12-pack of 12-ounce bottles. To kick off the launch on Amazon, the brand is offering 10% discount for customers through July 31. To snag the deal, use the promo code "10FLYING" when placing your order.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Flying Cauldron will also be giving away five cases of butterscotch beer, two dozen butterscotch beer mallows by Toasted Mallow, and one box of Toasted Mallow's other top-selling sweet treats to one lucky winner. To enter the sweepstakes, you'll want to first head to the Harry Potter Birthday Sweepstakes official website. There are eight ways you can enter the giveaway. You'll get 10 entries by completing each method, which requires you to visit a social media platform. You can also get 20 entries by referring friends. After you visit the social media platforms or refer friends through the sweepstakes website, you'll be asked to provide your email address so you can be contacted by the brand if you win. If you complete the eight available entry methods, you'll unlock 10 more entry methods to score more chances of winning.

The sweepstakes ends at noon ET on Friday, July 31, so you'll want to enter as soon as you can. The winner will be notified by the sponsor via an email on or around Saturday, Aug. 1. With plenty of butterscotch cream soda, get ready for an out-of-this-world celebration for your favorite wizard's birthday.