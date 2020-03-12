Chick-fil-A fans, get ready to get saucy, because the fast food brand is bottling up two of its fan-favorite sauces. If you've ever wished you could have Chick-fil-A's signature sauce at home, you're in luck. Here's where to buy Chick-fil-A sauce in bottles, so you never have to go without your favorite condiment.

The popular fast food chain made the announcement on Wednesday, March 11, and it's no surprise the brand is finally sharing the saucy goodness for at-home use, considering Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are among the chain's most popular dips. Starting in April and May 2020, customers can purchase two different Chick-fil-A sauces in 16-ounce bottles: signature Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce. The 16-ounce sauces will be sold exclusively at retailers in Florida for a suggested retail price of $3.49. Shoppers will be able to find it in all Publix, Target, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie store locations in the state for a limited time.

Before the big launch, Florida customers who place catering orders online with Chick-fil-A will receive 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Honey Mustard, Garden Herb Ranch, and and BBQ sauces with their order. The chain's Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo sauces will not be in 8-ounce bottles, but they will still be available in regular sauce packets.

The new 8-ounce sauce bottles will also be available for purchase for $2.50 per bottle in mid-March at participating Chick-fil-A locations in Florida, so customers can get a preview of what's to come when the 16-ounce sauce bottles hit store shelves in Florida. Since participation may vary in the state, Chick-fil-A recommends that customers in Florida contact their local restaurant to check before they go.

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is set to donate 100% of the brand's profits from the bottled sauces to its Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, the chain's foundation that provides scholarships to its restaurant team members.

The bottled sauce test run in Florida will determine whether or not Chick-fil-A sauce bottles will roll out nationwide. Fingers crossed it goes well, so that a bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce will land on a store shelf near you in the very near future.