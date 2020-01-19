Since Valentine's Day is just around the corner, it is time to start planning out what gifts you'll be getting for the most important people in your life as soon as you can. Thankfully, you can shake things up this year with Chick-fil-A's heart-shaped nugget tray for Valentine's Day 2020. It's time to spread the love with a feast from your fave fast food chain.

To get your hands on the limited-edition item, just swing by a participating Chick-fil-A beginning Monday, Jan. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 29, while supplies last. You can decide between getting a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis, or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in the special heart-shaped container. Since availability varies by location, you'll want to check with your local restaurant to confirm you'll be able to purchase the festive gift. It's also important to note that this offer isn't available on the Chick-fil-A app, so you'll need to make the trip to your local store in person.

And to add to the fun, there's even more to celebrate this winter with free Chick-fil-A nuggets. The special offer, which began Monday, Jan. 13 and lasts through Friday, Jan. 31, gets you a free 8-count of nuggets at participating restaurants. To score the giveaway, just sign onto your Chick-fil-A One account on the Chick-fil-A app. If you don't have a Chick-fil-A account yet, you can easily create one by downloading the free Chick-fil-A App for iOS or Android. You can find the deal under your rewards, which you'll then redeem in the restaurant, drive-thru, or mobile order. There's a limit of one deal per customer.

If you're looking for a side while you're grabbing your free nuggets, I'd recommend trying out Chick-fil-A's new Kale Crunch Side. The menu item was introduced on Monday, Jan. 13 at participating restaurants nationwide. The tasty bite is a blend of curly kale and green cabbage, and it's all dressed with apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette. To top it off, you can add a package of salted, roasted almonds to give your salad that nice "crunch." With so many mouthwatering bites available, show your love a little early this season by bringing your date (or yourself) to Chick-fil-A.