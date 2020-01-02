Here's What's Coming To Disney+ In 2020 & It Looks All Kinds Of Amazing

Disney+ is the first significant streaming service to compete with Netflix to come out. The Mandalorian was the sort of show the House of Mouse needed; it reeled in the subscribers on top of those who were already devoted to the brand. But for those who signed up to watch Baby Yoda, what else is there now the season is over? Thankfully, the new year has brought a highlight reel of shows and movies premiering on the service. And what's coming to Disney+ in 2020 looks like it's going to be worth keeping your subscription.

The thing about Disney+ is it's not just one studio's worth of brands. Disney, as a corporation, owns several of what one might think of as "standalone" brands. Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic all have sub-branches within the streaming service ecosystem. But beyond that, there's The Muppets, Disney Princesses (both animated and live-action), plus Fox franchises like Home Alone, Night At The Museum, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and others, all of which will slowly add content over the next couple of years.

And there are the other shows that also debuted along with The Mandalorian, like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Encore, all of which will be adding new episodes and seasons as time goes on.

Here's the big highlight reel of what's coming this year:

Disney on YouTube

Here's the list the video lays out:

Toy Story 4

Diary of a Future President

Short Circuit: Experimental Films

Lamp Life

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Stargirl

Penguins

Dolphin Reef

Elephant

Secret Society of Second Born Royals

Rogue Trip

Becoming

The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Marvel Studios The Falcon & The Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios WandaVision

The Mandalorian: Season 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2

Muppets Now

Aladdin

The Lion King

Lizzie McGuire

Most of these films are coming to the streaming service now that their runs in the theater are over, their premiere dates will be the same as when Disney films landed on Netflix. Some are revivals, like Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The show ran five seasons on the Disney Channel from 2008-2013, with a shortened sixth season on Netflix in 2014.

There are the Disney+ original series that were not part of the launch package, most notably the two Marvel Studios live-action shows. Both The Falcon & The Winter Soldier and WandaVision are part of Marvel's Phase 4, a first for Marvel TV series, which previously never crossed over with the films. WandaVision is a bonus surprise for fans, as the series was initially slated for 2021. Perhaps the success of The Mandalorian inspired Marvel to get more shows out to Disney+ sooner.

And of course, there's The Mandalorian Season 2. If nothing else, fans can't wait to see Baby Yoda again.