Here’s What To Watch On Netflix On Valentine’s Day, Based On Your Mood

For some, Valentine's Day means an expensive, candlelit dinner. But for others, it means candy on the couch in sweats. If you're part of the latter contingent and wondering what to watch on Netflix on Valentine’s Day, there are a wide variety of options out there to consider. So, to make your decision a little easier, here's a breakdown of options that will fit almost any mood you may be in on Feb. 14.

Valentine's Day is pretty polarizing; some people love the holiday while others despise it. That means picking the perfect movie takes a little bit of extra thought. If you're snuggling with your SO, a love story like About Time or 17 Again will make you feel all warm and fuzzy, whereas a steamy film like After will make you feel a little more... tingly. On the other hand, if you're spending the day sans partner or you just can't stomach fluffy love stories, a tale of revenge like You Get Me or a thriller like Gerald’s Game will erase all visions of heart-shaped candies from your mind.

Whatever you're feeling, pull up your Netflix (OK, your ex's Netflix) and enjoy a night in celebrating with a film that feels just right for you.

If You're Feeling Romantic, Watch 'About Time' Valentine's Day is usually the time to reflect on past loves, but if you're the protagonist of About Time, you don't have to wonder "what if" — you can just go back in time to make it happen. If you're cozying up next to someone special, this love-filled flick starring Rachel McAdams, Margot Robbie, and Domhnall Gleeson will remind you to cherish every moment together.

If You're Feeling Horny, Watch 'After' If Valentine's Day gets your blood pumping and hormones flowing, After (starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin) is a surefire choice for a sexy movie night. Not only are there multiple sex scenes (which basically count as foreplay), but also, if you're dying for more after it ends, the sequel, After We Collided, is on Netflix as well.

If You're Feeling Lonely, Watch 'Marriage Story' Spending the holiday solo? Relish in the fact that you're not in the midst of a bitter divorce like Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson's characters in this emotional flick. Not only will Marriage Story make you feel better about holding out for true love, but also, it'll remind you that happily ever after is about the journey, not the destination.

If You're Feeling Cynical, Watch 'Someone Great' Whether you're healing after a breakup or feeling down about the whole notion of ~romance,~ Someone Great will remind you there's always another chapter. With Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, and DeWanda Wise showcasing all the best things about bestie love, chances are you'll find yourself feeling much more optimistic post-watch.

If You're Feeling Nostalgic, Watch '17 Again' Any excuse to watch Zac Efron is reason to celebrate, especially when he's in his early 2000s element as a basketball-playing high schooler. Also starring Leslie Mann and Matthew Perry, 17 Again is the perfect watch that'll make you want to text your first love.

If You're Feeling Wronged, Watch 'You Get Me' After hooking up with Tyler (Taylor John Smith) while he's on brief break from his relationship with Alison (Halston Sage), Holly (Bella Thorne) develops a fixation that quickly turns dangerous. If you're less in the mood for a lovey-dovey flick and long for something with a little more grit, You Get Me will definitely scratch that dark itch.

If You're Feeling Cheesy, Watch 'Set It Up' When two overworked assistants team up to make their demanding bosses fall in love and get off their backs, they (naturally) realize they have a connection as well. If you're up for one of those "looking for love in all the wrong places" type of films (or just lowkey hate your boss), Set It Up is for you.

If You're Feeling Hopeful, Watch 'When We First Met' Just because you're not spending Valentine's Day with a partner, it doesn't mean you can't look forward to the future. In When We First Met with Adam DeVine and Alexandra Daddario, two best friends who just missed each other romantically get the chance to turn their star-crossed friendship into something more. If you're a fan of love popping up in expected places, this heartwarming film will check off all those feel-good boxes.

If You Feel Like Crying, Watch 'A Walk To Remember' Chances are you've seen A Walk To Remember a least a few (dozen) times, but when you're in the mood for a good cry, it's a must-watch no matter how many times you've watched it. When a "bad boy" (Shane West) falls in love with a "good girl" (Mandy Moore), the two have a whirlwind high school romance before one of them gets sick and they have to face the future much faster than they ever imagined.