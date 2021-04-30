You can say goodbye to misplacing household items like keys or wallets with Apple's new AirTags. AirTags finally dropped on Friday, April 30, and the Bluetooth trackers are certainly getting plenty of buzz. If you're looking to try out the new accessory, there are so many places you can put it. Here's what to use an AirTag with to make locating your belongings a piece of cake.

Apple unveiled AirTags during the company's "Spring Loaded" keynote on April 20 along with a few other launches. ICYMI, an AirTag is an accessory that you can place on your belongings to make them easier to find. The Bluetooth tracker works with Apple's "Find My" ecosystem to pinpoint the exact distance and direction to your item while keeping your data private and secure. You can also play a sound from the AirTag to help easily identify where your missing item is if it's in Bluetooth range. There's also Precision Finding on iPhone 11 or later that uses Ultra Wideband technology to give you the distance and directions to your AirTag.

If you're out of Bluetooth range, Apple employs the Find My network to to relay the location back to you through anonymous signals. You can also mark your AirTag as lost if it's out of Bluetooth range. If someone finds it, they can tap it with an iPhone or NFC-capable device, which will bring up a website with a contact number for the AirTag's owner (if the AirTag owner provides it).

Since an AirTag is a small and lightweight accessory, you can attach it to a whole slew of items you regularly use so that you don't have to spend extra time searching for misplaced belongings. AirTags don't stick to items, but you can secure them in pockets or pouches of an item, and Apple also released AirTag Loops and AirTag Key Rings. With these accessories, you can securely attach your AirTag by wrapping the loop or keychain around a strap or another part of an item you want to keep track of. Some items you might want to attach an AirTag to include:

Keys

Handbags

Backpacks

Wallets

Remotes

Jackets (secured in a pocket)

Luggage

Pets (secured on a collar)

Bike

Scooter

Helmet

Beach bag

Camera

In your car (should you forget where you parked)

Non-Apple phones or devices that don't support Apple's "Find My" feature

These are just some ideas, but you may find even more useful applications as you use the AirTags. To make it easier to distinguish what you're looking for on the "Find My" app, you can assign different names to each item you're placing an AirTag on, such as “Keys” or “Bike." You also have the option to customize each AirTag with a text or emoji engraving for free.

If you're ready to try out the new product, you can purchase Apple AirTags online and in stores, they come in $29 single-packs and $99 four-packs. If you're looking to stock up, the four-pack comes out to just under $25 per AirTag, so keep that in mind if you want more than one — especially since there are so many places you can put them to keep track of your most used belongings.