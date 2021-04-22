Apple finally announced the highly anticipated AirTags during the company's April 20 Spring Loaded keynote, and now it's time to learn all about the new accessory (and the accessory's accessories). One of the new offerings is a strap to help secure your AirTag to your belongings, but on first glance you might not know exactly what an AirTag Loop is and how it should be used. The colorful strap is just one of a few accessories made for the Apple's latest innovation, and here's why you may want to add one to your cart.

ICYMI, the AirTag is an expansion item that works with Apple's "Find My" ecosystem, making it easier to locate items like keys, wallets, or whatever you attach an AirTag to. Apple AirTags and their accessories go on pre-sale starting Friday, April 23, and they will officially release online and in stores on Friday, April 30. AirTags sell for $29 for a single and $99 for a four-pack. As you plan your purchase, you'll want to know what you should get. AirTags don't automatically adhere to items, so you'll need a specific accessory to hook them onto something, which is where the AirTag Loop comes in. The AirTag Loop is a holder for your AirTag, giving you an enclosure for the device and a loop to secure it around an item.

You can attach an AirTag Loop to belongings like a purse, a backpack, or luggage, as well as other items the loop fits securely around. Like its name suggests, the versatile Loop secures itself into a circle which can be wrapped around a strap or another part of a bag or item you want to keep track of — and the AirTag fits snugly when it's fastened into a circular opening designed to fit the accessory. Apple offers two different AirTag Loops: a standard AirTag Loop made of polyurethane (PU) and a leather AirTag Loop.

The regular AirTag Loop is a lightweight PU option that comes in four colors — electric orange, sunflower, deep navy, and white — and sells for $29.

If you're looking for the next step up, the AirTag Leather Loop works the same way but features tanned European leather. Available in Saddle Brown and (Product) Red, the leather option costs $39.

If you're planning to pick up your AirTag and accessories in-person at an Apple store, remember to check the CDC's most updated guidance on social distancing and masking.

There are also other options to consider depending on how you plan to use your AirTag. For instance, Apple has different AirTag Key Rings made specifically to attach to your keys. The key ring options include a luxury AirTag Hermès Key Ring for $349, the AirTag Leather Key Ring for $35, and the Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring for $12.95, each in a variety of colors.

There's also a Hermès Bag Charm AirTag holder ($299), an AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag ($449), and a less costly Belkin Secure Holder with Strap ($12.95).

With so many AirTag holders, you might have a hard time choosing one. Keep in mind that the AirTag Loop is a multi-functional option, while the other Apple AirTag holders serve more specific purposes. Whatever you secure your AirTag with, it'll be trackable on your Find My app. So, say goodbye to wasting 20 minutes looking for your keys — and hello to a sleek addition to your keyring.