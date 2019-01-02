Let me paint a picture for you. It's a beautiful sunny day. You and your partner are enjoying a lovely walk outside, hand in hand, when suddenly, a strikingly beautiful person crosses your path. You notice the person catches your partner's attention and, even if it's just for a split second, you notice them check the hottie out. What's your next move? How do you react? Well, if you're wondering what to do when your partner checks someone else out, I come bearing answers!

There's no one "right" way to process this moment. Regardless of whether the experience brings up strong emotions or doesn't bother you in the slightest, that's understandable. In a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, ladies shared their best advice from firsthand experience and I highly recommend taking note.

Trust your partner. Yeah I don't think of it as caught since I don't care if he does it. Attractive people exist and no shame in noticing them. He's loyal so I don't feel like I have to be controlling or shame him. —/u/Sunn1eBunn1e

Try complimenting the other person. Yes and honestly it doesn’t bother me much. I feel attracted to people when I’m with him too, it doesn’t mean anything for our relationship. Those people will pass by and we will never see them again.But sometimes when I’m feeling insecure about something in comparison to a girl passing by, I’ll compliment the very thing about her that makes me feel insecure. I’ll say, “wow her hair is beautiful!” Or “her high cheek bones are so pretty” whatever it is, and that sort of takes the power out of my insecurity. Because it’s the truth, I do think her hair is beautiful and I do love her face structure, she’s really pretty! But it doesn’t mean my hair sucks or that my face isn’t pretty.Of course, if your dude is being blatantly disrespectful to you and oogling everything that walks by, I can understand feeling upset. The best solution in this situation is a calm conversation about the issue directly with your guy. Communication is key. —/u/No-Show-Hobo

Take the way he's doing it into account. Honestly, for me it’s all in the way it’s done. One guy I was with would see a girl go by, sit back in his chair, cross his arms and head turn follow her. It was embarrassing to me the way it would go down. Like have a little respect for her and me, you’re 40 and you look like a fool. —/u/perfume-and-whisky

Don't make it a huge deal. He noticed I noticed and apologized I said "meh it was just a look, do I have to apologise for checking out guys too now?" We smiled and got cake i think. —/u/a-little-sleepy

Again, the way it happens is important to note. I don’t like it if it’s in a sexual way- I wouldn’t want him looking at someone’s a** or boobs and being like niceee. However if he was just observing someone’s nice hair or tallness or some other non sexual feature then I couldn’t care less. We like to people watch together. But if he has any sexual thoughts when checking out others, I don’t want to see it or know about it, I’d prefer him to keep his thoughts private as I’m a jealous and sensitive person. Likewise, I never check out other guys. —/u/hesback_inpogform Bustle on YouTube

Feel free to take part in it with your partner. We check women out together, I'll see a girl with a nice ass and tell him about it. I do the same with guys too so he knows that it's a momentary thought and is gone as soon as we pass by the person. —/u/annnabear