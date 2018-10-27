The November midterm elections will be here before we know it, and it's never been more crucial to rock your vote. For many, time might have slipped away and suddenly the deadline to register to vote is over. Well, here's what to do if you forgot to register to vote, because some states have our backs and there's zero excuses.

According to Vote.org, there's a number of states that allow Election Day registration, which means that voters will be able to register to vote and cast their ballot at their local elections office on Election Day. These states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, and a handful of others. Plus, North Dakota doesn't even require voter registration in order to cast a ballot, all residents have to do is present a valid proof of ID and residency (with a street address) at their polling location. However, for those who don't live in the states that offer Election Day registration, unfortunately they'll have to sit these midterm elections out.

But what if you're sure you registered, but your polling place doesn't have your name? You can always ask for a "provisional ballot," also called an affidavit ballot, that will still let you rock your vote, but there's a catch. When casting a provisional ballot, it's important to remember that those ballots aren't counted with regular ballots, and they won't help you if you really did forget to get registered. These ballots are set aside and investigated first within a few days of the election to check voter eligibility and make sure that yes, you are entitled to vote, and then are counted later. If you do end up voting via this kind of conditional ballot, remember to check your state's rules — some states require some kind of follow-up action to prove you're eligible to vote.

So, for those who really did miss the deadline and don't have Election Day registration to save the day, there's at least one way you can make up for it: encourage others to vote. This year's midterm elections could make or break the United States justice system, and it's up to the public to make sure their voices are heard come Nov. 6.

Over the past few years voter turnout in the United States has been historically low, but as today's political climate grows even more tense everyone, from celebrities to political figures, are emphasizing how important voting actually is. Plus, in order to entice people to the polls, ride-sharing company Uber is apparently offering free rides to people heading to the polls on Nov. 6 as a part of the #VoteTogether and Democracy Works organizations Uber has partnered with. According to Uber, these free rides will be available in select areas that have a high need for transportation, and codes will be distributed to score those free rides.

So, for those who are going to take advantage of election day registration (and that sweet Uber deal), here's what to know before casting your vote. First, make sure to find out where your polling place is by heading to Vote.org's website and they'll let you know where to head to based off your address. Can't make it to your designated polling place? See if you can get an absentee ballot, and check in on the deadline to submit it in your state.

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As October slowly starts to come to a close, it's time to band together and take advantage of the rights so many people have fought for us to have. No matter who, or what party, you're voting for, your vote matters. I'll see all of you at the polls.