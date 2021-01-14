Samsung revealed its new Galaxy 21 line on Thursday, Jan. 14, and the new Galaxy S21 Ultra is loaded with all the features you could ever want, so get hype. One of the most noticeable differences is the new five (!!!) camera system. If you're not sure what to do with that many cameras, here's everything you need to know about what Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra's five cameras do, because these new lenses offer so many ways to get the most out of your pictures and videos.

Samsung unveiled its latest lineup of phones at the virtual Samsung Unpacked event on Thursday, Jan. 14, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The flagship model features the highest pro-grade camera system on a Samsung phone yet, with a quad rear-camera system that combines an Ultra-Wide Lens, a Wide Lens, and two Tele Lenses. Of course, there's also a front-facing camera, which means there's a total of five cameras in one phone.

You'll be able to take amazing photos with the quad-rear camera system of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The new model is capable of capturing photos up to 108 megapixels and provides 64 times richer color than previous Samsung models. While there are four cameras on the back of the phone, if you're wondering how the selfies will be on the S21 Ultra, the front-facing camera can take photos up to 40 megapixels.

Space Zoom with Zoom Lock

Thanks to Samsung's first-ever Dual-tele lens system, the phone offers 100x Space Zoom, which means you can take photos from afar without sacrificing photo quality. The camera system also features "Zoom Lock", which makes it possible to get a clear photo even when its shaky. You can activate Zoom Lock by staying in the same spot for two seconds or tapping the icon in the upper left corner of the camera screen until it turns yellow.

Crop & Save

Another photo capture feature is an easy crop and save option, which lets you zoom in on a photo and tap crop to save it as a second picture. The cropped picture remains clear instead of coming out too pixelated from zooming in.

Updated Single Take

The S21 Ultra also features an enhanced Single Take mode that lets you capture even clearer details in every snap. In Single Take, you can adjust the capture time to up to 15 seconds for areas with a lot of detail for the clearest shot possible. In Single Take, you'll get photos as well as video, so you'll have plenty of options from one moment. You can also explore the Dynamic Video option in Single Take mode, which shows you various angles of your captures using augmented reality (AI).

Courtesy of Samsung

Night Mode

And as for night mode photography, you'll be able to use the improved Bright Night sensor and an improved Night Mode for taking clear shots in low-level lighting.

Video

Those who are in it for video capture will be excited to know the S21 Ultra also has the first-ever 4K resolution filming experience on a Samsung phone, which shoots 60 frames per second.

The S21 Ultra is available for pre-order as of Thursday, Jan. 14, and will be available in-stores and online starting on Friday, Jan. 29. Starting at $1,199.99 for 128-gigabytes, the five-camera phone will be available in two colors — Phantom Black and Phantom Silver — each of which have a matte coating. You can also choose three other colors exclusive to select countries at Samsung.com: Phantom Navy, Titanium, and Brown.

