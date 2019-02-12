Things got really spicy on the latest episode of The Bachelor when three of the women were eliminated. Among the contestants given the chop was Katie, who, despite a strong start, never really had a chance to connect with Colton due to the fact that never got a much-needed one-on-one date with the bachelor. While she wasn’t the only woman to leave the competition this week, thanks to Katie's comment about Colton's body language on The Bachelor, her’s was definitely the most intriguing departure.

What Katie was referring to was their previous conversation, during which she opened up to Colton about her concern she was being misunderstood due to her difficulty with opening up and being vulnerable about her emotions. “It's just hard,” Katie said. “I don't like to show the bad. Sometimes it's even hard to show when I'm super happy because I don't want it to just get taken away. So, I think sometimes I'm just like, on this level, really like monotone, and I think my biggest fear is just like, you misunderstanding and not being able to like, read where I'm at. It's just hard I guess, and I don't want you to think that I'm holding back. I would hate to go home with you thinking that I didn't try." While Colton acknowledged that he could see she was trying, but ultimately it wasn’t enough and Katie was cut. Later when they were saying their final goodbyes Katie told Colton she could see the writing on the wall in his body language. This admission made me wonder what exactly she was picking up that viewers like me may have missed. So, I reached out to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, to ask what she saw in Colton’s body language during that fateful conversation — and if Katie was right. Here is what Brown had to say.

Colton enjoys Katie’s company. ABC In this shot of Colton and Katie's conversation, Brown sees that Colton is engaged and present. More importantly, it's what she doesn't see here that is ultimately very telling. “He likes to look his lady in the eye,” Brown tells Elite Daily. “Here we see him pleasant, even a little happy but not ecstatic.” The overall impression is one of Colton enjoying Katie’s company, rather than feeling any real chemistry.

There isn’t passion in his embrace. ABC The lack of chemistry becomes clearer in this second shot, says Brown, despite the two of them getting really close. “This looks to be a heartfelt embrace, but again we see him calm, not really passionate,” she explains.

He isn’t trying to get closer. ABC While Brown sees that Colton is comfortable being physically close to Katie, there is a lack of tension that comes with desire, as well. “Here he's sincere, but not really passionate,” reiterates Brown. “He's holding her close. But that's all that's going to happen. Her head is turned away, not trying for anything more.”