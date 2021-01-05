Some zodiac sign pairings are a match in heaven. Others are a cosmic catastrophe waiting to happen. While a little astrological incompatibility doesn't mean a relationship is doomed, some incompatible signs just can't see eye-to-eye (and may even be tempted to spit in each other's eyes). The zodiac sign you should avoid dating in 2021 totally depends on when you were born, as certain signs simply don't want the same things in a potential partner. If you're looking to get boo'd up this year, then I have some suggestions for the zodiac signs that likely aren't for you.

Considering there is a total of 144 different zodiac sign pairings, it makes sense that not all 144 pairs are well-suited for each other. Sure, there are plenty of supposedly incompatible zodiac pairings who have beat the odds, such as Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland (who are a Taurus and a Sagittarius), Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara (who are a Capricorn and a Gemini), and George Clooney and Amal Clooney (who are a Taurus and an Aquarius). But if you're looking for an SO who shares your hobbies, interests, beliefs, values, and communication style, then you probs shouldn't ask out these zodiac signs in 2021.

Aries (March 21—April 19) Should Avoid Virgo Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmyndir/E+/Getty Images An Aries seeking an adventurous partner in 2021 should probably keep their distance from Virgos. As well as having basically zero sexual compatibility with them, the passionate rams of the zodiac are likely to find Virgos too emotionally detached for their liking. Both signs may be ambitious, but there's a good chance Virgos will criticize an Aries' can-do attitude, and Aries don't need anyone holding them back this year.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) Should Avoid Aquarius Few signs make as messy a match as Taurus and Aquarius. Single Taureans are likely looking for a comfortable, stable relationship in 2021, and Aquarians are just about the furthest thing from stable. Individualistic Aquarians can't stand to be tied down, and a bull looking to get partnered up will likely be left with heartache and a headache if they try to pursue an Aquarius.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) Should Avoid Pisces I have one word for Geminis considering a romance with a Pisces: don't. Geminis love to let the good times roll, and if they date a moody, broody Pisces, they're likely to find themselves questioning everything even more than they already do. Twins seek relationships built on humor and levity, so they should find someone who will laugh at their jokes rather than constantly find offense.

Cancer (June 21—July 22) Should Avoid Libra Cancers hoping to find their life partner this year likely won't find that person in a Libra. Quiet, cautious crabs care deeply about their SOs, while Libras tend to care more about their reputations and their wardrobes. Both signs may have hearts of gold, but Cancers will likely grow tired with Libra's desire to please and inability to acknowledge any hardship or strife.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Should Avoid Scorpio Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Leo and Scorpio are both intense sex lovers who live for drama, but Leo-Scorpio relationships tend to be too dramatic for even Leos to handle. The lions of the zodiac live for the limelight, and skittish Scorpios simply aren't equipped for Leo's busy social schedule. Unless Leos are seeking explosive fights and major irritation in 2021, they should probably stay far away from this pessimistic water sign.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22) Should Avoid Aries I can't say what all Virgos are looking for in 2021, but I have a feeling Aries aren't on the same page. Virgos tend to seek a partner they can rely on to be a team player, and while Aries are loyal AF, they usually make decisions with one person in mind: themselves. An Aries' impulsivity and impatience do not mesh with a Virgo's careful approach to life, so arguments are pretty much inevitable.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) Should Avoid Cancer Libras are optimists through and through, so moody, volatile Cancers only serve to bring them down. As social butterflies and seekers of balance, a Libra simply isn't likely to find their match in a Cancer, who's prone to reclusive behavior and retreating within. A Libra-Cancer pairing only tends to produce frustration, and Libras don't have any time for bad vibes this year.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Should Avoid Leo No one pushes a Scorpio's buttons quite like those born under Leo. A Scorpio-Leo relationship is a constant battle of wills, and as individuals who desire control over all things, jealous Scorpios likely won't appreciate their Leo partner staying out at all hours and flirting with everyone they meet. For Scorpios, a relationship with a lion is usually too shallow and stressful to be worth their while.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Should Avoid Taurus Mixmike/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians are the ultimate thrill-seekers, and a relationship with a Taurus tends to be far from thrilling. As individuals eager to find excitement and freedom in the new year, Sags should be wary of romancing a Taurus, who would likely only want to tie them down. Archers who date bulls often end up feeling smothered (especially since Taureans are even more stubborn than they are).

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) Should Avoid Gemini The way in which a Gemini and a Capricorn approach the world couldn't be more different. A Cap places high value on rules and order, where a Gemini has no problem cutting corners. Caps are resolute and reserved, where Geminis are indecisive and in-your-face. Any goats hoping to find their soulmate in 2021 probs shouldn't set their sights on a fun but fickle Gemini.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) Should Avoid Taurus As some of the most open-minded individuals around, Aquarians tend to have a hard time finding common ground with Taureans. Aquarians are always open to trying new things and embracing new opportunities, while Taureans are far too set in their ways to stray from the path. If Aquarians are looking for an eclectic partner in crime, then they probably shouldn't ask a Taurus out on a date.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20) Should Avoid Gemini Pisceans are emotional, sensitive individuals, and a Gemini's irresolution won't just give a Pisces whiplash — it will likely also cause a lot of needless distress. A Pisces needs a partner who will respect their feelings and their needs, and Gems are more likely to leave the fish of the zodiac feeling insecure than in love.