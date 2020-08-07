Here’s The Sex Advice You Need Right Now, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

No matter how great your sex life is, there's always room for improvement. No, that's not shade, it's just a fact. Sex is about growing and learning, and it needs change and evolve to stay as amazing as possible. You no doubt bring your own particular brand of panache and style to the bedroom, but if you could make it even better, wouldn't you want to? Of course you would. After all, better sex is, well, better. This is where sex advice based on your zodiac sign comes in. These are the kind of sex tips you need to hear either because you aren't aware of these sexual roadblocks, or you know they're a bit of a problem and just need a extra little push to make a change.

Whether it's by being a little bit more honest about verbalizing what you need in bed, breaking out of your old routine, or simply getting back to basics, here's the advice that will help you step things up in the bedroom — custom-tailored to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Take Your Time.

Aries is known for being very passionate, but what else would you expect from a sign ruled by Mars? And while being swept up in Aries’ desire can be a very hot experience, sometimes the moment calls for slowing things down and savoring the sexual experience. What's the rush, Aries? Taking your time to enjoy the whole sesh, from foreplay to post-coital cuddles, can enhance your and your partner's pleasure.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Try New Things

Taurus is a sensual sign, so they're no slouch in the sack. But they're also creatures of habit who find what works for them and get into a routine. While this might be comfortable for them, it's not exactly spicy. Step up your sex game by breaking out of your rut and trying new things. Experiment with positions and don’t be afraid to bring a few adult items and toys into the bedroom.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Get Back To The Basics.

For curious Gemini, more experience and experimentation may seem like, well, more. But in the endless pursuit for something new and fresh, it’s easy to forget how great the basics can be. Instead of trying to constantly switch things up, focus on just being present and connected while enjoying the more simple pleasures.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): It’s OK To Be A Little Selfish In Bed.

Cancer is very loving both in and out of bed. When they care about someone, they do so with their whole heart. As a result, they can sometimes forget to take care of themselves in bed, focusing instead on making sure that their partner's satisfied. While that instinct certainly comes from a good place, it's important for Cancer to remember that it's a team sport and everyone should get to win, even if that means the Cancer has to be a little selfish sometimes and put their needs first to get them met.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Let Your Partner Take The Lead Sometimes.

Leo loves the spotlight and to be admired and adored by those around them. This holds true in the bedroom, where Leo likes to take center stage. Sometimes, that need to alway take the lead and put on a show can be exhausting, even for Leo. Leo should give themselves a break once in a while and let their partner take control.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): If You're In The Mood, Initiate.

Virgo's very good about taking care of the people they love. However, they're not always so great about making sure to take care of themselves and their needs. Instead of speaking up, they wait patiently and hope that their partner reads their mind. This isn’t fair to either party, Virgo. If you're feeling it, make the first move and initiate.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): If Something Isn’t Working For You, Speak Up.

Libra prides themselves on fairness and balance, yet they also have trouble with any kind of confrontation, big or small. While in their heart of hearts, Libra knows they deserve to have their needs met, they aren’t always able to vocalize it. Closed mouths don’t get fed, however. If something isn't working for you in the bedroom, don't just ignore it because you don't want to “make a big deal about it.” Speak up and let your needs be known.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Don’t Kiss And Tell.

Honestly, Scorpio doesn’t need any tips in the bedroom, this sensual and passionate sign has their dark bedroom arts skills down. Where they could improve is outside the bedroom, as Scorpio for all their mysterious ways can’t seem to help to brag about their conquests. Or worse, after a breakup negatively spilling all their private deets. Being respectful about your intimacy makes you a better lover and partner, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Be Upfront About Your Intentions.

Want to find a Sagittarius? Just follow the trail of broken hearts. Sag has a killer combination of charm, charisma, and the ability to move on quickly, which makes them both alluring and hard to hold onto. While Sagittarius doesn’t have to commit to everyone they connect with, the kindest thing they can do is be upfront about their intuitions. If this is a one-night thing or just a short-term love affair, be open about your intentions Sag. It can't guarantee you won’t break any hearts, but it should save some folks unnecessary heartache.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Be Present.

Capricorn prides themselves on being the best at whatever they do. They're driven and goal-oriented, and that’s why they so frequently achieve whatever they set out to do. It's true in Capricorn's bedroom too — that is if they're focused. Cap has a lot of plates spinning, and sometimes that means they get distracted, but both they and their partner deserve better than that. When things get busy, and it's time to get, well, busy, take a breath, push everything else out of your mind, and just be present in bed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Focus On Being Emotionally Connected In Bed.

Aquarius might come off a bit aloof and unemotional, but that’s not fair, because they're the epitome of still waters running deep. That being said, Aquarius can be a little emotionally checked out as they're often lost in their thoughts. Adult time in the bedroom's not the time (or place) for that, so check back in and lead with your heart in bed.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Speak Up About What You Need In Bed.

Pisces has no trouble getting into the fantasy in the bedroom. They're happy to go along with the journey and truly want to connect. Sometimes, though, this generous sign forgets to prioritize their own needs and desires, or is afraid to break the spell by speaking up. Not everyone has your natural gift of intuition, Pisces. You're going to have to open up and tell your partner what works for you in order to get what you truly want and deserve in bed.

Truth be told, all the signs in the zodiac bring their own unique style and gifts to the bedroom. No matter how great they are, though, there’s always room for improvement. Just a few little tweaks can take things from “oooh” to “OMG!”