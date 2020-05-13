Typically when you think “date night,” it means going out, but that doesn't always have to be the case. Some of the most romantic and fun dates you can go on don't require leaving the house. No, I'm not just talking about staying in bed together all night — although that can make for a pretty great date night, too. Stay-at-home dates can be just as exciting, fun, mind-expanding, and sexy as date nights out on the town. If you're looking for a little inspiration, planning the perfect home date idea for your zodiac sign can take your special night to the next level because you can only Netflix and chill so many times before it starts to lose some of it's magic.

By catering your date night to your astrological sign, it can help you tap into what you’re passionate about on a deeper level. Plus, it just adds to the fun factor and helps to keep things fresh. If you have a date night planned and want (or need) to stay close to home, consider these stay-at-home date ideas for each sign in the zodiac.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): A Cooking Competition

Any time you can add a little sense of playful competition to date night, you’ll have Aries’ full attention. Ruled by Mars, the planet associated with aggression and passion, Aries loves a challenge. So, by either making the same dish or competing for who makes the better one, it’s fun to create a special meal together, and then ultimately everyone wins when the result is a tasty meal for two. The winner gets to relax while the loser cleans the kitchen.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): DIY Spa Night

For a sensual sign like Taurus, nothing beats the relaxation of a spa day. This is why a DIY spa night at home can be such an amazing way to bond with their partner. Start by applying hydrating masks and follow up by taking turns giving one another massages. Top the night off with a bubble bath for two and then cuddling together in matching bathrobes.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Play A Question Card Deck Game

For Gemini, the best part of any date tends to be when they and their date get into a deeper conversation that allows them to connect. As a result, having a night built around asking others the real questions with a conversation starter card deck may be the most profound date of their lives, without ever having to leave the living room.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Cook A Gourmet Dinner For Two

For Cancer, nothing says romance than the comfort and coziness of a night in with the person they love most. So, take domesticity and connectedness in a more romantic direction with a gourmet dinner for two, cooked together. You can either gather the ingredients yourself at a grocery store or give a meal kit delivery service a try to make things even easier.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Karaoke Night At Home

Leo loves to feel the appreciative eyes of their partner on them while they take center stage, even if that stage happens to be their living room, which is why an at-home karaoke night is such a perfect date for this sign. Plus, it doesn’t take all that much to pull off an epic karaoke night for two. You just need a wireless karaoke mic and karaoke service like Karafun and you can feel like a professional in no time. Or if you want something a little spontaneous, there are plenty of karaoke songs available on YouTube you can belt your heart out to. Just make sure to throw in a few duets.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): A Film Festival At Home

Virgo loves to channel their inner film critic any chance they get, which is why a film festival is such a perfect date night for this sign. But if going out to a crowded theater isn’t an option, you can bring that festival experience right into your own home by curating your movie list. And if supporting your local theaters is important to you, then consider renting the movies from one of the services that give back a portion of their proceeds to movie theaters, like Alamo on Demand, Greenwich Entertainment, or Kino Marquee.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Cooperative Game Night

For Libra, balance with their partner is everything, so a board game night where you are in it to win it together is not only fun but reinforces that harmonious connection. The beauty of a cooperative, rather than a competitive, board game is that you win or lose together — you are a team. Some great games to check out together include TIME Stories, Mysterium, Codenames Duet, or Reign of Cthulhu.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Horror Movie Night

Scorpio has an appreciation for the dark and mysterious, so adding a little spookiness to date night is going to be right up their alley. You can each take turns picking your favorite scary movie, or, like Virgo, you can check out the horror movies available on the streaming services which give back to local theaters if you want to pick something neither of you has seen before. Then pop some popcorn and get under a blanket together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Stand Up Comedy Fest

If there's one thing that can make Sag want to stay home on date night, it's the opportunity to spend the night laughing and giggling with the person they love. So, make your living room your very own comedy club with a line up of comedy specials on Netflix. If you haven’t seen either of Ali Wong’s specials, what are you even doing with your life?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Puzzle Night

For Capricorn, a date night at home is probably just what they've been craving. This hard-working and super driven sign is likely in need of a relaxing night with the person they love. Keep it low-key and relaxed with a puzzle night and lighthearted conversation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): A Unique Virtual Tour Night

An ideal date for Aquarius is one that allows them to expand their mind, so a museum tour from the comfort of their own home is a fantastic way to spend a date night. But this is Aquarius we're talking about, so it can’t just be any old museum, but should be one that's more offbeat to speak to this unique sign's heart. Fortunately, there are lots of unusual options to choose from. You can tour the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, The Mutter Museum in Philadelphia, Pitt Rivers Museum at Oxford, and even “hike” the ghost towns in Nevada. Or for something a bit more creepy, you can explore the Paris Catacombs or Centralia, Penn., a town that sits atop burning underground fires.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Paint-And-Sip Night

Pisces loves a more traditional version of romance, and they have a flair for the artistic, so a sip and paint night for two is their ideal date night at home. Order some art supplies, stock up on the favorite wine, and follow along with a tutorial online to create some art (and a magic night) together.

Ultimately, date night is not about where you go — it's about the connection you feel with the person you're with. So, whether you're hitting the town or going no farther than your own front porch, the key is to just be present and have fun with the one you love.