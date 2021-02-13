Like with most pandemic-era holidays, couples are faced with the challenge of finding safe, socially-distanced ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2021. No, you probably shouldn't go on a tropical vacation with your partner, but nevertheless, holidays can provide opportunities to break up the monotony of everyday quarantine life. If you're looking for at-home Valentine's Day date ideas, there's tons you can do that won't cost you all your coins can be pretty easy to set up, even last minute. And no matter if it's your anniversary, your partner's birthday, or the pink-tinted, Cupid-struck celebration of love that is Valentine's Day, you can always look to the stars for a cosmic helping hand when planning.

You may have a general, or even pretty good, sense of what each zodiac sign is like. You may even know about the signs and their elements, which can be immensely useful. Knowing if your partner is a hardworking earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), hot-headed fire sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), chatty air sign (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), or dreamy water sign (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio) can help you plan a top-notch at-home V-Day date that caters to your partner's individual passions. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Aquarius: Make Charcuterie Boards Monica Bertolazzi/Moment/Getty Images Tap into the revolutionary, ever-evolving energy of Uranus (one of Aquarius' ruling planets, along with Saturn) and delight your partner with a snack-tasting experience. Whether you go for a Valentine's Day charcuterie board specifically, or a tried-and-true classic like their favorite chips and an assortment of dips, your partner will enjoy trying out all the different goodies on their plate.

Pisces: Camping At Home Intuitive, emotional, creative Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune. For your Valentine's Day festivities, focus on Neptune, the planet associated with idealism and imagination. Create a little camping situation, either in your backyard or in your living room. Get a tent, make a fort, or break out the sleeping bags. Your Pisces babe will live for the opportunity to make s'mores, tell scary "campfire" tales, and look at constellations with you.

Taurus: Spa Chez-Toi PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images Taurus' ruling planet is Venus, which is associated with love and beauty. As a hard-working earth sign, your Taurus partner is probably out here grinding amid a pandemic. A little at-home spa date with face masks, manis/pedis, and luxe baths is right up this Venus-ruled sign's alley.

Gemini: A Power-Point Night Gemini's ruling sign is Mercury, which is associated with intellect and communication. Jump on the quarantine social media trend and put together a PowerPoint night. Each person puts together a PowerPoint presentation about a topic they're passionate about. The topics can be as serious or as silly as you want! Your Gemini bae will have an absolute blast being brainy and sexy with you.

Cancer: Great Quarantine Bake-Off mixetto/E+/Getty Images Cancer is ruled by the moon, which is associated with instinctual patterns and a nurturing spirit. Because Cancer excels at all things hearth and home, they'd totally be into a bake-off. After tasting each other's pastries, cookies, and bread loaves, you'll realize that everyone wins in a bake-off with a Cancer.

Leo: Make Vision Boards Together With the way Leo acts like the world revolves around them, are you surprised that their ruling planet is the sun? The sun represents ego, but also higher self and purpose. A great way to tap into this evolved Leo energy is to create vision boards with your babe and make a fun night of it. Not only can you both get crafty, but you can learn a lot about each other.

Virgo: TikTok Dance Night Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images A TikTok dance night may not seem like the level of "brainy" that's appropriate for a Mercury-ruled zodiac sign. But listen: Nailing these fast-paced dances takes a lot of concentration, precision, and grace. If there's any sign up to the challenge, it's Virgo.

Libra: Paint & Sip Like Taurus, Libra is ruled by Venus. Since they're ruled by a planet representing love, aesthetics, and refinement, you can't go wrong with a classic romantic date idea. A paint-and-sip is equal parts creative and sensual, and definitely Libra's Valentine's Day vibe.

Scorpio: Movie Marathon MilosBataveljic/E+/Getty Images Scorpio loves to get lost in different worlds, so lean in with a movie night. The sign of the scorpion has two ruling planets: Pluto and Mars. Because Mars is all about passion and Pluto is associated with darkness, look into a couple of sensual horror films, paranormal romances, or erotic thrillers.

Sagittarius: Destination Dreaming If you ever wondered why your partner is so into travel, know that Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, a planet all about expansion. With the ongoing travel restrictions, Sags are struggling. A fun way to help your partner get their wanderlust fix? Make travel scrapbooks together. Grab some crafty items and have them print out photos from their all-time favorite trips. This cute jaunt down memory lane can bring you two closer, and who knows? You might even start planning (yet another, probably) post-pandemic vacation.