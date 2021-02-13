Here's The Perfect At-Home Valentine's Day Date, Based On Your Partner's Zodiac Sign
Like with most pandemic-era holidays, couples are faced with the challenge of finding safe, socially-distanced ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2021. No, you probably shouldn't go on a tropical vacation with your partner, but nevertheless, holidays can provide opportunities to break up the monotony of everyday quarantine life. If you're looking for at-home Valentine's Day date ideas, there's tons you can do that won't cost you all your coins can be pretty easy to set up, even last minute. And no matter if it's your anniversary, your partner's birthday, or the pink-tinted, Cupid-struck celebration of love that is Valentine's Day, you can always look to the stars for a cosmic helping hand when planning.
You may have a general, or even pretty good, sense of what each zodiac sign is like. You may even know about the signs and their elements, which can be immensely useful. Knowing if your partner is a hardworking earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), hot-headed fire sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), chatty air sign (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), or dreamy water sign (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio) can help you plan a top-notch at-home V-Day date that caters to your partner's individual passions. Here are some ideas to get you started.
Aquarius: Make Charcuterie Boards
Tap into the revolutionary, ever-evolving energy of Uranus (one of Aquarius' ruling planets, along with Saturn) and delight your partner with a snack-tasting experience. Whether you go for a Valentine's Day charcuterie board specifically, or a tried-and-true classic like their favorite chips and an assortment of dips, your partner will enjoy trying out all the different goodies on their plate.
Pisces: Camping At Home
Intuitive, emotional, creative Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune. For your Valentine's Day festivities, focus on Neptune, the planet associated with idealism and imagination. Create a little camping situation, either in your backyard or in your living room. Get a tent, make a fort, or break out the sleeping bags. Your Pisces babe will live for the opportunity to make s'mores, tell scary "campfire" tales, and look at constellations with you.
Aries: Extreme Game Night
Aries is ruled by Mars, a planet representing aggression and strong emotions. Spark up some friendly competition either digitally with the Houseparty app or with Jackbox Games, or with some good ol' fashioned board games.
Taurus: Spa Chez-Toi
Taurus' ruling planet is Venus, which is associated with love and beauty. As a hard-working earth sign, your Taurus partner is probably out here grinding amid a pandemic. A little at-home spa date with face masks, manis/pedis, and luxe baths is right up this Venus-ruled sign's alley.
Gemini: A Power-Point Night
Gemini's ruling sign is Mercury, which is associated with intellect and communication. Jump on the quarantine social media trend and put together a PowerPoint night. Each person puts together a PowerPoint presentation about a topic they're passionate about. The topics can be as serious or as silly as you want! Your Gemini bae will have an absolute blast being brainy and sexy with you.
Cancer: Great Quarantine Bake-Off
Cancer is ruled by the moon, which is associated with instinctual patterns and a nurturing spirit. Because Cancer excels at all things hearth and home, they'd totally be into a bake-off. After tasting each other's pastries, cookies, and bread loaves, you'll realize that everyone wins in a bake-off with a Cancer.
Leo: Make Vision Boards Together
With the way Leo acts like the world revolves around them, are you surprised that their ruling planet is the sun? The sun represents ego, but also higher self and purpose. A great way to tap into this evolved Leo energy is to create vision boards with your babe and make a fun night of it. Not only can you both get crafty, but you can learn a lot about each other.
Virgo: TikTok Dance Night
A TikTok dance night may not seem like the level of "brainy" that's appropriate for a Mercury-ruled zodiac sign. But listen: Nailing these fast-paced dances takes a lot of concentration, precision, and grace. If there's any sign up to the challenge, it's Virgo.
Libra: Paint & Sip
Like Taurus, Libra is ruled by Venus. Since they're ruled by a planet representing love, aesthetics, and refinement, you can't go wrong with a classic romantic date idea. A paint-and-sip is equal parts creative and sensual, and definitely Libra's Valentine's Day vibe.
Scorpio: Movie Marathon
Scorpio loves to get lost in different worlds, so lean in with a movie night. The sign of the scorpion has two ruling planets: Pluto and Mars. Because Mars is all about passion and Pluto is associated with darkness, look into a couple of sensual horror films, paranormal romances, or erotic thrillers.
Sagittarius: Destination Dreaming
If you ever wondered why your partner is so into travel, know that Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, a planet all about expansion. With the ongoing travel restrictions, Sags are struggling. A fun way to help your partner get their wanderlust fix? Make travel scrapbooks together. Grab some crafty items and have them print out photos from their all-time favorite trips. This cute jaunt down memory lane can bring you two closer, and who knows? You might even start planning (yet another, probably) post-pandemic vacation.
Capricorn: Play DJ & Exchange Playlists
Capricorn can be a tricky sign to plan for, as it's ruled by Saturn. This planet is about restraint and discipline, which may feel like the anti-thesis to Valentine's Day. But a measured but fun date idea, such as making playlists to exchange with each other, is right up Cap's alley. Give each other a song limit, a genre, and a theme, and try to impress each other with how you fulfill your prompt.
If there's one lesson the pandemic has taught us, it's that you've got to get innovative when adjusting to life at home. When you're at a loss for how to proceed, you can count on the stars to give you the divine guidance you need when planning fresh date ideas for your partner.