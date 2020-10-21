Although Maggie Rogers has kept the intimate details of her love life on the DL, after listening to her music, it's clear that some pretty profound romantic experiences must have inspired her. The best part about the songstress's genre-bending beats is that the subject matter runs the gamut. Breakup songs, make up songs, falling in love songs, falling out of love songs, no matter what you're looking for, Roger's probably wrote a bop that fits the bill. And since there's nothing more fun than adding a layer of celestial wisdom to the mix, here's the Maggie Rogers song that sums up your love life based on your zodiac sign. You're welcome.

Aries (March 21—April 19): "On + Off"

I'm coming up slowly / I'm high on emotion / With waves of this feeling / As light as the ocean / And then I see you

When it comes to intensity in relationships, few signs can rival the firey passion of an Aries on the brink of love. So, if you're a ram, I'm sure you're no stranger to leaning into the heat.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): "Anybody"

And if you're staring at my bones / They are all the stories I embody / And you've got stories of your own / Tell me will you be my anybody

Grounded bulls aren't afraid of confronting messy emotions with someone they trust. For them, love is the ability to be open and honest about where you've been and where you're headed.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): "Light On"

Oh, if you keep reaching out / Then I'll keep coming back / And if you're gone for good / Then I'm okay with that

When it comes to love, Gemini's inner twins are constantly pulling them in different directions. But underneath their fickle nature, no matter how much time has passed, letting go of relationships can be an on-going process with many relapses.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): "Dog Years"

And if you had a bad week / Just let me touch your cheek / Oh, and I'll be there waiting / When you get frustrated

As the nurturing mother of the zodiac, nothing makes a Cancer more satisfied in a relationship than being able to shower their partner with TLC when they need it most.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): "Overnight"

'Cause people change overnight / Things get strange, I'm alright / I'm still here, I'm still high / And I'll still meet you in the middle of the night

Boasting one of the sunniest dispositions in the zodiac, Leo knows that even after a bad breakup, there's only so long you can hideaway. These guys are quick to recover.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): "Fallingwater"

I never loved you fully in the way I could / I fought the current running just the way you would / And now I'm in the creek / And it's getting harder / I'm like falling water

Although Virgo can be a surprisingly passionate sign, their reserved nature can make it hard for them to fully surrender to romance. For this reason, it's not uncommon for them to have regrets about missed connections.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): "Love You For A Long Time"

I saw your face and I knew it was a sign / And I still think about that moment all of the time / You know that I could never make this up / I found the reason I'm not giving up

Ruled by Venus, Libra is the sign of beauty and all things aesthetically pleasing. So, it's not uncommon for these breezy babes to experience love at first sight many times throughout their lives.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): "Burning"

Oh, I was reckless / Once was breathless / Running from that day I snapped / But I've got a feeling / And keep believing / I'm never gonna give this back / It was you / It was you / Only you

As the zodiac's resident sensualist, Scorpio knows what it's like to jump off the emotional deep end. These passionate lovers live in their feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): "Better"

But now I'm sick of the silence / Getting back on the highway / Could be going nowhere / I can be going your way

Sagittarius oftentimes finds it hard to balance their need for adventure and the craving for meaningful connections. For love to grow, there needs to be an element of spontaneity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): "Alaska"

Moving slowly through westward water / Over glacial plains / And I walked off you / And I walked off an old me

Nothing makes a Sea-Goat feel more at peace than being in nature. Through romantic highs and lows, remaining connected to the earth will always heal their heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): "Say It"

I knew it when you walked my way / That I'd be begging you to stay / I couldn't say it to myself

Aquarians can be tough to read and even tougher to pin down. However, once they've fallen in love, these quirky romantics are all in.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): "Past Life"

Oh, maybe there's a past life coming out inside of me / Maybe it's the song I'm singing' / Maybe everything's just turnin' / Out how it should be

As inherently creative spirits, Pisces spend a lot of time in their imaginations. Their whimsical sense of spirituality encourage them to view love as a soul bond that can span many lifetimes.

Well, Rogers is definitely plugged into the language of love. And, she's certainly got a little something for everyone.