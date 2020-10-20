Lizzo is a body-positive, sex-positive queen, and while most of her bops are about loving yourself, she's penned plenty of lyrics about the highs and lows of relationships. Yes, love can have you feeling good as hell, but love can also be lost. (Sorry, y'all. Truth hurts.) Though the singer keeps deets about her romances on the DL, Lizzo has love and lost, and her songs about relationships are 100% honest. You may not relate to all her music, but IMO, based on your zodiac sign, there's a Lizzo song that pretty accurately describes your love life.

Your astrological sign can indicate more than just who you are as a person. Your birthdate may affect how you deal with stresses, successes, setbacks, social situations, and — of course — significant others. IMO, winning over a Capricorn is nothing like wooing a Libra, and an Aries is likely going to deal with breakup blues far differently than a Scorpio. As a Taurus, Lizzo is ruled by Venus, the goddess of love and beauty, but the singer's not afraid to acknowledge the messier side of relationships. Depending on your zodiac sign, here's the Lizzo song that best sums up your dating life.

Aries (March 21—April 19): "Truth Hurts" You're 'posed to hold me down, but you're holding me back / And that's the sound of me not calling you back Aries have exactly zero patience for partners who don't support them, and if they feel someone is holding them back, they won't hesitate to bid that person adieu.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): "Worship" Hands to the sky, show me that you're mine / And baby, worship me / Worship me / On your knees / Patiently, quietly, faithfully, worship me Sensual Taureans love nothing more than to be pampered, so you better believe they want an SO who's going to show their commitment and treat them like royalty.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): "Good As Hell" If he don't love you anymore / Just walk your fine a** out the door Geminis are notoriously impulsive, which is why they tend to ghost people more often than any other sign in the zodiac. Sorry, not sorry.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): "Cuz I Love You" I thought that I didn't care / I thought I was love-impaired / But baby, oh, baby / I don't know what I'm gonna do / I'm crying 'cause I love you Sensitive, sentimental Cancers often have hard outer shells, but once they let their walls down, they can't help but turn into total saps.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): "Water Me" I don't get dehydrated, I moisturize it daily / I am my inspiration, I am my inspiration / But I love you, no limit, I need to know you in it / If you got time, let's spend it Leos may be willfully independent, but they thrive on attention and admiration, so their partner better be prepared to give them plenty of it.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): "Crybaby" You should feel honored, boy / You got me feelin' this much / I clear my schedule for you / Let my guard down for you / And you gon' make me put it back up Virgos tend to keep things bottled up, which is why it's particularly devastating when someone they open up to lets them down. (I mean, Virgos don't clear their schedules for just anyone.)

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): "Lingerie" I don't got no secrets / You don't know these panties are see-through / I'm exposed, yeah / Treat you with my body, my eyes closed / Baby, let me feel you close / You make me crescendo A Libra in love is an open book, and these romantics live to express exactly how they feel, both emotionally and physically.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): "Heaven Help Me" Heaven help me / If love ain't dead, I'ma kill it 'cause it's killin' me / Cold world, they'll be livin' in a fantasy / Got me, it's the only thing I'll ever need Scorpios tend to be a bit pessimistic, and when a relationship ends poorly, they may require some time to sulk and brood before they're ready to put themselves out there again.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): "Boys" Baby, I don't need you / I just wanna freak you / I heard you a freak, too / What's two plus two? Sagittarians are the adventurers of the zodiac, so they tend to keep an open mind about potential partners (as long as those suitors aren't looking for anything serious).

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): "Jerome" Can't let a pretty face distract me from business / And God as my witness, your ugly a** won't either / I'm sorry, 2 a.m. photos with smileys and hearts / Ain't the way to my juicy parts Wooing a Capricorn is no easy feat, and it's because they're usually too busy working on themselves to be worked by someone else.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): "Soulmate" They used to say to get a man you had to know how to look / They used to say to keep a man you had to know how to cook / But I'm solo in Soho, sippin' Soju in Malibu / It's a me, myself kinda attitude Aquarians DGAF about what anyone thinks, and they're usually far happier on their own than with someone who wants them to change.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): "Exactly How I Feel" Don't hide no emotions / Wear 'em on my sleeve / All my feelings Gucci / Can't hold back my tears / That would be a crime / 'Cause I look pretty cryin' Pisces are emosh AF, and if a partner hurts their feelings, it's only a matter of time before they turn on the waterworks.