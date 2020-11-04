Ever since he released his first single, "Baby," at 16 years old, Justin Bieber has proven himself to be a total sucker for love. The singer has spent 10 years and five studio albums singing about romance, heartbreak, and getting it on, and that's not a surprise, considering he's a dreamy Pisces. However, his songs don't just hold appeal for his fellow romantics. You may not relate to all his music, but IMO, based on your zodiac sign, there's a Justin Bieber song that pretty accurately describes your love life.

Over the course of the past decade, Bieber has experienced plenty of highs and lows in love. He's grown from single and ready to mingle to a married man, and as a result, his music reflects that journey. The singer's attitude about romance has changed and matured over time, which is why just about anyone can relate to his music, no matter their relationship status, personality, or zodiac sign. Maybe you were born under a sign that has you needing somebody to love. Perhaps your sign just makes you want that yummy yum. Depending on your zodiac sign, here's the Justin Bieber song that most likely sums up your love life.

Aries (March 21—April 19): "Available" Thinking 'bout you, it ain't always about me / Don't make any sense in you being lonely / Hurry up and get here now but don't speed / I'll never get over you up under me Aries can be a bit intense (and even bossy) in relationships, but you've got to give them props for always knowing what they want and when they want it.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): "Holy" I don't do well with the drama /And no, I can't stand it bein' fake / No, no, no, no, no, no-no-no / I don't believe in nirvana / But the way that we love in the night gave me life / Baby, I can't explain Taureans have no room in their life for drama and deception, but they have all the time in the world for getting down and dirty with their partner.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): "Forever" I lied to myself 'bout trying to be here all alone / When I leave, it's bye for now, it's just never bye for long / Set my feelings aside / Let's settle down / Every time I go the wrong way you turn me back around Geminis are deeply indecisive individuals, and though these fickle folks don't usually settle down for long, the right person may just convince them to stay put.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): "As Long As You Love Me" So I know we got issues, baby, true, true, true / But I'd rather work on this with you / Than to go ahead and start with someone new / As long as you love me If anyone is willing to fight for a love, it's a Cancer — though unfortunately, that sometimes mean they stay in relationships for longer than they should.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): "Intentions" Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter / Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer / Shower you with all my attention / Yeah, these are my only intentions Leos tend to be endlessly supportive and enthusiastic partners, though they'll expect their SO to give them plenty of attention in return.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): "10,000 Hours" I'd spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more / Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours / And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try / If it's 10,000 hours or the rest of my life / I'm gonna love you Virgos are patient and curious individuals, and they rarely get tired of learning new things about the people they love. When a Virgo falls for someone, they're in it for the long haul.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): "Love Me" My friends say I'm a fool / To think that you're the one for me / I guess I'm just a sucker for love / 'Cause honestly the truth is / That you know I'm never leavin' / 'Cause you're my angel sent from above Libras are total suckers for love, but they can't help themselves — they're idealists and romantics who tend to see the best in everyone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): "Habitual" Our feelings go deep, deeper than the touching / Deeper than the ocean, so we ain't never rushing through / Our days, or our nights, ain't no repercussions / Never get enough, I'm only for your consumption Passionate Scorpios are all about making deep connections with the people they love, and when they finally open up to someone, there's no holding them back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): "Company" Just wanna have a conversation / Forget about the obligations / Maybe we can stay in touch / Oh, that ain't doin' too much For Sagittarius, no-strings-attached relationships are the best kind of relationships, as these aloof individuals would rather do their own thing than get tied down.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): "E.T.A." Just hurry up for my sake / I was born ready for you / Skin sweeter than cinnamon / Eyes deeper than the ocean / Love me hard like where you been / Love me like you don't want it to end Capricorns tend to have a secret desire for instant gratification, and when they're in the mood for some lovin' from their partner, they won't want to be left hanging.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): "Confirmation" Quit acting like we're in a race / Begging me you know I am on the way over / Take a moment to cherish this space / So quick to move forward no pressure and we got the rest / Got the the rest, got the rest of our lives Aquarians like to ease their way into relationships, and because they value their autonomy, they hate when anyone encroaches on their personal space.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): "All That Matters" Oh, oh, whenever you're not in my presence / It feels like I'm missing my blessings, yeah / So I sleep through the daylight, stay awake all night / 'Til you're back again, oh yeah, yeah Pisces tend to fall fast and hard, and when they're deep in their feels, they can't help but get lost in daydreams and fantasies about their SO.