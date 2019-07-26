Whenever you need a good cry, This Is Us is the perfect show to turn to. It’s become famous for making people sob since it first debuted in 2016, and now, three seasons later, it’s still delivering the waterworks. The show is all about relationships — with family, with friends, with significant others — and if you’re a fan, you probably connect deeply with specific characters and their experiences. The best This Is Us couple for you depends on what you value in your relationships with others.

What’s so beautiful about the show is how universally relatable it is. “There's something for everybody,” star Mandy Moore (who plays Rebecca Pearson) told Glamour in 2016. Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson, added that “the show pulls people together because it's inclusive of age, of race, of gender, of every walk of life.” The characters are just like real, imperfect people trying to work through the highs and lows of life together, and no matter who you are or where you come from, you can probably understand the struggles they face.

That being said, the stars can reveal even more about who you connect to in This Is Us. Depending on your zodiac sign, you might find yourself crying just a little more earnestly at certain scenes than others — and feeling like a certain couple totally speaks to you.

If you're a Pisces, Cancer, or Scorpio... YouTube You love Jack and Rebecca Pearson. It’s the love that started it all. Rebecca and Jack Pearson are the definition of #relationshipgoals. If you’re a Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, you want a love that is deeply romantic, steadfast, and true — and you can absolutely count on that with these two. Even though they go through their fair share of challenges, they both believe to their core that their love is worth fighting for. And although their relationship comes to a tragic end when Jack dies in a house fire, it’s clear that his love with Rebecca will last a lifetime.

If you're an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius... YouTube You ship Kate Pearson and Toby Damon. Kate and Toby celebrate the highs and lows together, but there are always dramatic emotions involved. Like fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, they keep things exciting and fun, but they also tend to butt heads. Their relationship had a rocky start — they broke up before getting back together and eventually getting married — but they also support each other through some really tough times, including Kate’s miscarriage. Their relationship may never be simple, but they believe in their hearts they have the strength to make it last.

If you're a Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn... YouTube You're here for Beth and Randall Pearson. There may never be a love sweeter or more supportive than Beth and Randall Pearson. These two are each other’s biggest cheerleaders in life, and they keep each other grounded and push each other to be their best selves. If you’re a Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, you want a relationship that’s built to last, and you admire Randall and Beth’s commitment to each other, which has persisted from their very first date. Although Season 3 saw them navigate a lot of arguments, it’s clear that their disagreements are based in a real and practical desire to make things work.