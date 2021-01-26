As the end of January approaches, chances are a few of those well-intentioned resolutions have fallen by the wayside. Hey, that's practically as much of a tradition as making New Year's resolutions in the first place. But here's the thing: You don't have to ditch your plans for improving your life just because you stopped journaling and meditating after the first week. It's all about small, sustainable changes that are much easier to stick with, including in your dating life. In which case, honing in on the bad dating habit to avoid in 2021 based on your zodiac sign may be the best way to have the biggest impact on your romantic life this year.

Some of these habits are ones you know you have and just need the push to give them the boot. Others you may not even realize you're doing, but they could be standing in the way of you achieving your romantic goals. That's true whether you're looking for a serious relationship or a casual one — or even if you're not really feeling dating at all right now. With that in mind, here are the dating habits to ditch (or steer clear of) this year based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Drunk-texting your ex.

Deepak Sethi/E+/Getty Images

One of bold Aries’ greatest strengths is your ability to trust your gut. However, sometimes, this can lead to impulsive decisions — like drunk-texting your ex at 3 a.m., only to regret it the next morning. This year, make a pact to stop texting your former flames. Instead, reach out to a friend to vent. Better yet, sleep on it and make your final decision in the clear light of morning.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Not being yourself in your dating app profile.

You're usually pretty down-to-Earth, but when it comes to making a dating app profile, the siren call of filters can be too strong to resist. Blame it on Venus, your aesthetics-obsessed ruling planet. But here’s the thing, Taurus: you're great just as you are. There’s no need to hide behind a filter (or filtered bios and answers that don't reflect who you really are) when you're already so amazing. The right people will be attracted to the real you.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Orbiting people you’re not interested in.

You have an insatiable sense of curiosity and a natural interest in other people. That means you can sometimes find yourself orbiting — watching their Instagram Stories — long after you've decided you're not romantically interested. You mean well, but those mixed signals can really lead people on. Plus, the time you spend focused on the past could be better served looking to the future.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Getting attached before you meet up.

Kosamtu/E+/Getty Images

If you use dating apps, you probably appreciate the ability to get to know someone (and vet if they're worth your time) before you meet IRL. But big-hearted Cancers often catch feelings sooner rather than later. If you sense yourself swooning before you've met face to face, keep in mind that it's too soon to jump to conclusions about how amazing somebody is.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Avoiding making it official.

You have a huge, generous heart, and once you're all in with someone, you're the most loyal and loving partner around. But despite that, it can be tough for you to make the leap to commit to one person. Have faith in your ability to make smart decisions. When you find someone worth holding onto, keep in mind that settling down doesn't mean settling — this relationship might just be your greatest adventure yet.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Doom-scrolling your ex's social media.

You pour all your energy into relationships, so it can be challenging to let go after a breakup. While your ex's social media might be hard to resist, doom-scrolling never made anyone feel better. Take the lessons you learned from your last relationship and apply them to your new ones instead of dwelling on the past.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Ghosting rather than dealing with conflict.

Sladic/E+/Getty Images

As a peace-loving Libra, you avoid conflict whenever you can. It can be tempting to ghost people rather than deal with a potentially messy or awkward breakup, but you're better than that. It's time to hone those communication skills. Work through issues as they arrive, instead of just pulling a disappearing act. You'll be proud of yourself for speaking your mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Instagram-stalking your date's exes.

You're naturally a cautious, suspicious person who's highly protective of your vulnerable side. But digging up dirt on your date's exes goes a step too far. Chances are low that you'll discover anything helpful, but high that you'll see things that make you feel even less than amazing. For your own sake, stay away from snooping.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Hiding your true intentions.

You're a free spirit. What you're looking for in a relationship may change from day to day, and that's OK, so long as you're honest with potential partners. If you want something serious, great. If you would prefer something more casual, that's awesome, too! So long as everyone is on the same page. Speak up — you got this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Putting your love life on the back burner completely.

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

You're naturally driven and ambitious, which sometimes means you're inclined to sacrifice your personal life in order to achieve your biggest goals. But it's really all about finding a balance. If you've put your love life on the back burner, take a moment to consider what you really want. Deep down, if you want to date, consider penciling time into your calendar to swipe through dating apps and meet new people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Forgetting to reply to your dating app messages.

As an independent Aquarius, dating probably isn't the top priority on your radar. Sure, you'd like to meet someone who appreciates you, quirks and all, but you also value your alone time. You know the right relationship will happen whenever it happens. As a result, you can sometimes be a little — ahem — forgetful about replying to your dating app messages until it's too late. This year, turn on those push notifications and reply to your slew of admirers. They'll be grateful for your attention.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Settling for an “almost relationship” if you want more.

You're a true believer when it comes to love. You want to give someone your heart — and have theirs in return. Sometimes, however, your deep desire for romance can lead you to settle for less than what you really deserve. While there's nothing wrong with a casual FWB arrangement if both parties are cool with it, it's a recipe for heartbreak if you secretly want more. Don't sell yourself short, Pisces.

This year's still just getting started, so make it yours.