When HBO Max arrives, it will be the one where Friends comes home to its new streaming home, with all 10 seasons available on launch day. It was also supposed to be the one where the Friends reunion debuted, bringing back the famous six New York City neighbors for a hang out session to reminisce about the old days. That part was sadly delayed, but there's good news. The Friends have launched a sweepstakes to land tickets to the taping. Here's how to win tickets to the Friends reunion so you can be there to experience it live.

Even better, it's not one golden ticket — in true Friends style, there will be six, you and five friends. It's part of the new All In Challenge, which was started by billionaire Michael Rubin, best known for being partner to the 76ers and Fanatics founder. Celebrities have been signing up left and right to help raise funds for those with food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All In Challenge benefits No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels America, and America’s Food Fund. The latter of these was started recently by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Apple, to "ensure all people have reliable access to food amid the novel coronavirus pandemic."

Now all six Friends are getting into the act, using the delayed taping of the reunion for this cause. All six simultaneously posted the following message to their social media accounts:

The message reads:

Hey, it’s us…your FRIENDS. And We Are All In! Some of you may have heard about a reunion special that we are doing for HBO Max? Well… WE want YOU and five of YOUR Friends to join the 6 of us on Stage 24," the six stars posted on their respective social accounts Tuesday. "Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had. PLUS, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

To enter, head to the All In Challenge website and click the link. Donations towards chances to win range from $10 to $100. The taping itself is still TBD, and the winner will be notified once a date is set.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.