If you're currently seeking new furniture, look no further. There's a new McDonald's-themed La-Z-Boy couch up for grabs, and it'll bring your living room to the next level. It's definitely not your typical recliner, though. The new McDelivery Couch features a ton of built-in accommodations that'll help you devour your McDelivery in total comfort, including McFlurry chillers, phone chargers, and more. It's basically a takeout lover's dream, but there's one catch: You can't buy it. Instead, you have to win it. If you're wondering how to win the McDelivery Couch by McDonald's and La-Z-Boy, look no further. I have you covered.

Before I talk about how you can win the McDelivery Couch, I'll tell you a little bit more about what's included in the sofa. (You want to know exactly what you could win, right?) According to McDonald's, the couch was designed to help you enjoy your McDelivery from start to finish after ordering from Uber Eats. That's where all of the features come into play. As I previously mentioned, the couch includes built-in phone chargers so you can order from Uber Eats without losing charge. Once you order your McDonald's meal, you can sit back and enjoy the rest of the sofa's features.

Trust me: You'll have everything you need from the comfort of your couch.

First, I'll discuss my favorite food-related feature: the McFlurry chillers. I love McFlurries, and having a special space for them in my couch sounds like a dream come true. According to McDonald's, the built-in chillers are 33-degree compartments located in the center consoles of the couch. Thanks to the "cool" feature (get it?), you'll be able to snack on dessert at your own pace while you're lounging on the sofa.

Thankfully, the McDelivery Couch also includes light-up cup holders. I'm assuming those will come in clutch when the lights are out and you're binge-watching your favorite TV show, am I right?

Courtesy of McDonald's

Even though the cup holders inside the couch light up, there's bound to be some spillage. Thankfully, the McDelivery Couch is covered in La-Z-Boy's iClean fabric. That means spilling something on the white fabric won't be a total disaster, because it's nearly stain resistant.

Sure, all of these built-in accommodations are important, but I can't forget about comfort. According to McDonald's, the McDelivery Couch also features adjustable seats and a McDelivery-themed blanket. Therefore, you can kick your feet up and get cozy when you're done eating your McFlurry and fries.

Courtesy of McDonald's

OK, now that you know what the McDelivery Couch has to offer, I'll tell you how you can win it. Thankfully, the process is simple — but you'll need to have a valid Twitter account to enter the contest. If you have one, go ahead and open Twitter. Then, tweet to McDonald's and tell the company which menu items you'd want delivered to your McDelivery Couch via Uber Eats. (It's a tough decision, I know.) When you're done writing your tweet, tag @McDonalds and @UberEats and use the hashtag #McDeliverySweepstakes. That's literally it.

If you're having trouble deciding which menu items to tweet about, have no fear. You have until April 8, 2019 to enter the contest, so there's no real rush. For more information about the sweepstakes, visit the Official Rules page provided by McDonald's. Good luck!