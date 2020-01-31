It's that time of the year when adorable pooches playing football grace your TV screen. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl is almost here, and it's, of course, the cutest sporting event of the year. To help you plan ahead, here's how to watch the 2020 Puppy Bowl, you can see your fave four-legged friends on game day.

You can watch the Puppy Bowl live on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. ET, which is the same day as the Super Bowl. If you don't have access to television that day, you can also watch the Puppy Bowl Live Stream for free through Animal Planet Go when it unlocks at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. To watch the live stream on Animal Planet, you'll need to have the television credentials to log in, which means you need either a cable or satellite subscription.

The live Puppy Bowl will also be available at 3 p.m. ET on all video-on-demand (VOD) affiliates of Animal Planet. It will also be available on Hulu, Sling, Philio, and YouTube TV as long as you have a subscription. The Puppy Bowl Pregame is available to watch on those streaming services as of publication, and there are also pre-game episodes on the Animal Planet website.

If you don't have access to any of the streaming services or the live cable channel, you can also scan social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook, such as Animal Planet's Official Twitter and Instagram accounts, to see if the pages are sharing clips of the event.

This year's 16th annual Puppy Bowl will feature 96 pups representing 61 shelters throughout the country. Team Ruff and Team Fluff will go head to head during the big game to compete for Lombarky Trophy, and even better, the annual tradition typically finds a home for all of the participating pooches. This year, Chewy will also provide adoption kits to families who adopt a pup from the competition, and they'll contain puppy essential like toys, food, treats, a bed, and grooming and cleaning supplies.

If you can't give a shelter pup from the game a home, though, you can always tune in to see the cutest competition in sports.