Here's How To Watch 'Schitt’s Creek' Season 6 Before It Hits Netflix

For five glorious seasons, Schitt's Creek has been delighting fans with its hilarious characters and genuinely heartfelt moments. But, all good things must come to an end, and unfortunately Schitt's Creek is kicking off its sixth and final season. Fans will get 14 episodes to say goodbye to the Roses and all their friends, and you'll want to make sure that you're there for each and every bit of it. Here's how to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 as soon as each episode drops.

The first five seasons of Schitt's Creek are on Netflix, and once the final season wraps up, it'll hit the streamer as well. But, there's no need to wait to get your fix of Schitt's Creek. The show airs on Pop TV in the United States and on CBC in Canada. Each Season 6 episode will air Tuesday nights at 9p.m., so if you have cable then tuning in for the live broadcast will be your best bet for catching the episodes as soon as possible. You can also use your cable login to watch the episodes on the Pop website. The Pop website also has a backlog of all the previous seasons of the show, so you can watch a full marathon after catching up on the latest eps.

If you still want to wait until you can watch all of Season 6 in one sitting on Netflix, you might have to wait a little bit. It took a few months for previous seasons of Schitt's Creek to make their way to Netflix after they wrapped. So, fans can probably expect to see Schitt's Creek on Netflix later this year.

Quite a few loose ends need to get wrapped up in the final season of Schitt's Creek. Engaged couple David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) will finally tie the knot and Alexis (Annie Murphy) will explore her uncertain future with Ted (Dustin Wallace Milligan). But perhaps the biggest question is the one that started the whole series: Can the Roses make a permanent home in Schitt's Creek, or is the formerly wealthy family destined to head back to their mansion? No matter what the answers are, fans can be sure they'll be delivered with plenty of zingers, laughs, and wigs.